Bulgaria: A Man from Varna Fired at Policemen with a Rifle

A 50-year-old man from Varna was detained after he shot with an air rifle at policemen who responded to a domestic dispute, announced the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Varna.

Around noon on Monday, the police visited an address after a report of a scandal was filed, but encountered clear resistance from the man.

"We received a report of a domestic dispute. As soon as we got out of the car, the person who was on the terrace fired several shots at us, we managed to hide. The man came out of the house into the yard, he had a rifle and a shovel in his hands. He aimed the rifle directly at us, which required the use of a weapon with stop cartridges, took out a knife and tried to use it," junior inspector Ruslan Prodanov told the National Television

According to him, one of his colleagues has a broken arm, and he himself has a slight injury to his palm.

"The man was detained for 72 hours. Expertise will be carried out. The person has no previous manifestations, no criminal record, he had major family problems, he had 2 serious illnesses for which he took strong medication, a medical person can tell what impact it had," added Yavor Kolev, head of the Fifth District Administration-Varna.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg