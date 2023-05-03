Another Asian country will produce Bulgarian Yogurt

Mongolia is the second Asian country after Japan that will produce Bulgarian yogurt with the Lactobacillus bulgaricus bacteria. An agreement on the use of the license was signed between the state company "LB Bulgaricum" and one of the largest Mongolian food production companies - APU Company, the Ministry of Economy reports.

The agreement has a term of five years. APU Company receives a license for the development, production, sale and distribution of dairy products with original Bulgarian leavens for the territory of Mongolia, for which it will also pay license fees to "LB Bulgarikum".

