The US will temporarily deploy 1,500 Troops along the Border with Mexico

The government of US President Joe Biden has requested the deployment of 1,500 additional military personnel along the US-Mexico border because of the migrant flow that is expected from there after the lifting of restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus, reported Reuters and AFP, quoted by BTA.

The request was made by the Department of Homeland Security. The Pentagon has granted the request.

The military will focus on administrative tasks and will not perform law enforcement-related activities, various sources said earlier yesterday. That way, US Customs and Border Protection agents will be able to work in the field.

The force will be augmented by about 2,500 National Guard soldiers.

The US-Mexico border restrictions, which were imposed during the pandemic and became known as "Title 42," allowed for the swift expulsion of migrants from certain countries.

They will be lifted on May 11, but the Biden administration has made major changes to tighten border controls in time.

The extra military personnel will be deployed for 90 days to "supplement" the work of US Customs and Border Patrol agents, a US official told the BBC on Tuesday. They will not perform law enforcement activities, the official added, but will assist with transportation, drug detection, data entry and warehouse maintenance.

Originally implemented in early 2020 when the CODIV-19 pandemic began, "Title 42" allowed the US government to quickly deport migrants trying to cross the border into Mexico — including asylum seekers — with the stated intent of preventing the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

The Biden administration announced a plan that would make it harder for migrants to claim asylum by requiring adult asylum seekers to use an app to book an appointment with US officials or first claim asylum in another country before reaching the US.

The app was launched in January.

Failure to comply would make the migrants inadmissible if they subsequently reach the border and allow those undocumented migrants to be quickly deported. The plan drew criticism from human rights groups.

