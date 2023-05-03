Borissov and GERB start Negotiations with Other Parties and will Not form a Coalition with WCC-DB

"We have serious reserves under the WCC-DB program, entire sectors generate many deficits. The fiscal reserve does not have the structure they are talking about. We have shown responsibility, with this behavior, with the attempt to bribe us with commissions, they are blowing up the only good situation for the state with goal of going to local elections. From today, GERB-SDS starts negotiations with the other parties, we will not make a coalition. In such a National Assembly, we cannot choose the committees either, there is no clear majority," commented GERB leader Boyko Borissov.

According to him, without a regular government, the state will collapse as early as June.

"They continue to play the card of a minority government with 64 deputies. The negotiations between GERB-SDS and WCC-DB are not over, because we have common things related to legal reform, energy, defense and foreign policy. In this situation, the responsibility of all parties is to form a cabinet of individuals for a maximum of 6 months, in today's situation, the budget will not be adopted," added Borissov

Kiril Petkov: If GERB-SDS support the "Denkov" cabinet, we will cede chairmanships of committees in the National Assembly to them

"We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" is ready to cede chairmanships of parliamentary committees to GERB-SDS if the largest parliamentary force supports the "Denkov" draft cabinet. This was stated on the National Television by the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov.

"GERB, if they want to have control over the administration of the state, they can do it through committee chairmen. This week in the National Assembly, we have to distribute the committees. This happens on a quota basis. If our government is voted in, we are ready to hand over a part from these commissions to them - for example, on regional development. Up until this point, the big billions have always been spent by the Ministry of Regional Development. We tried to pass that a large part of this money should be decided in the National Assembly. Why is this important - because there the cameras are on and it's transparent. That's why we want to transfer the decision on how to spend these billions to the parliament, and how the minister will implement it," said Petkov.

Acad. Nikolay Denkov himself named the members of the project cabinet headed by him, he specified.

"The rotation was - a legislative program and every three months with the condition of the head of the legal commission and the head of the parliament - nothing else. You have to keep your word if you want someone to trust you. This is about trust and we gave them trust for three months," he said.

In the local elections in the capital, "We Continue the Change", "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Spasi Sofia" will have a common candidate, Petkov said.

Asen Vassilev: We have done everything that GERB asked of us, now they have to make a decision

Asen Vassilev, the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change", commented on the intentions of GERB-SDS to start negotiations with the other parties represented in the parliament.

"It is the right of GERB-SDS, they are the first political force, they have a mandate and must make a decision. Everything they asked of us, we did. We presented a cabinet so that they would have complete information and make responsible decisions for the country. If if it comes to a second term, we will talk to all political forces," Vassilev said.

He commented that during his tenure as finance minister, the budget deficit was up to 3%, which is feasible this year as well.

"At the same time, for the first time, Bulgaria topped the good rankings in Europe - first in terms of export growth in the EU, second in terms of industrial production growth in the EU, first in terms of wage growth in the EU. This happens when a financial policy is implemented, money go to all citizens and companies, not only to certain offshore companies and certain lockers and drawers," Vassilev said.

He commented that the investigative authorities must determine the purpose of the attack against the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev, but what is visible from the photos of the explosion site looks to him like "a firecracker which scared rabbits."

Ninova: Borissov is a good manipulator, but WCC surpassed everyone

"Borissov is a good manipulator, but WCC surpassed everyone". This was stated by BSP leader Kornelia Ninova from the parliamentary rostrum.

"Even the children already know that Bulgaria is in a crisis, mostly political. Parliament is blocked not only today, but for more than a year and a half. There is no executive power because there is no functioning regular government. After the assassination attempt against Geshev, part of the judicial system declared war on the politicians".

"For a month, such a theater has been played out that, dear Bulgarian citizens, you cannot find your way around what is happening in the country. We, who are here every day, are losing the thread," noted Ninova. She pointed out that BSP is monitoring the two political forces GERB-SDS and WCC-DB, which are trying to form a majority and a government and want to "play around".

"They made a legislative program. Well done! Parliament should work, there should be laws and we should pass them for the people, but there are none. There are no commissions, there are no laws, the parliament does not accept them," said the BSP leader and added that Delyan Dobrev spoke against Asen Vassilev in the morning, and Rosen Zhelyazkov praised him in the evening. "The former say 'support us', the latter say 'no, we will not support you.' The latter are already giving a government and a program because Borissov asked them to. And the WCC offers a minority government and others to support them," said Ninova.

She described GERB leader Boyko Borissov as a "good manipulator." "It won't work out with us, but WCC, you've already surpassed everyone," said the leader of the left. She pointed out that WCC set conditions for them. "It is possible that we have support from the BSP. Who told you that? Why do you allow yourself to speak on behalf of the BSP, from what position do you allow yourself to impose conditions on the BSP?" Ninova asked.

"Borissov has just made a statement: 'From today we start negotiations with the other parties. We will not form a coalition. We will apply the same insidious grip as WCC, a minority government made only by GERB'," she was quoted as saying, adding that it was "obvious that there is no clear head there about what exactly they wants to do."

The BSP leader said the party would not be "a spare tire on a scooter, nor button-pushers of foreign ideologies, programs and governments they have not talked about". "If we are invited to talks, if we participate in negotiations, not in ultimatums, we will respond. What will be the outcome of these negotiations, only the BSP members will decide with an internal party poll. This remains our permanent position, and do not doubt that we will fulfill it," Ninova said categorically.

