Society » INCIDENTS | May 3, 2023, Wednesday // 08:53
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Is there Air Pollution after the Big Fire near Montana?

Air pollution test results from the fire that broke out at the Montana municipal waste landfill are expected to be ready.

Crews from the fire department continue to fight the fire, but the disaster has been contained. A black cloud of smoke rose from the burning debris.

Yesterday local authorities assured that the municipal waste landfill was not affected and there was no air pollution at this stage. The fire started from a site for temporary storage of construction waste.

Tags: air, Montana, fire
