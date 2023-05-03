Bulgaria: Is there Air Pollution after the Big Fire near Montana?
Air pollution test results from the fire that broke out at the Montana municipal waste landfill are expected to be ready.
Crews from the fire department continue to fight the fire, but the disaster has been contained. A black cloud of smoke rose from the burning debris.
Yesterday local authorities assured that the municipal waste landfill was not affected and there was no air pollution at this stage. The fire started from a site for temporary storage of construction waste.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Assassination Attempt against the Bulgarian Prosecutor General (OVERVIEW)
- » Bulgaria: Fire in an Apartment Building in Sofia - There is a Victim
- » Bulgaria: A Woman was Hit and Killed in Veliko Tarnovo - the Driver Fled
- » Bulgaria: A Mother and a Child Died in an Accident on the Sofia-Samokov Road
- » Bulgaria: A Dog Killed its Owner in Sofia
- » Bulgaria: A Street in a New District of Varna Collapsed