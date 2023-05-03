Before the Coronation of King Charles III: Explosion and Arrest outside Buckingham Palace

A controlled explosion and the arrest of a man outside Buckingham Palace days before the coronation of King Charles III.

British police have arrested a man who approached the palace gates and threw objects over the fence.

He was detained on suspicion of possession of a weapon. No shooting or injuries were reported. Police are not treating the case as an act of terrorism.

It was later revealed that a knife was found, but the man was not carrying a firearm. Buckingham Palace said the king and his wife Camilla were not at the palace at the time of the incident.

The arrest comes as police and security prepare for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, which is expected to draw large crowds to the streets of London and be attended by world leaders.

