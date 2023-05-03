COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 300 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 300, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,772 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 7.9 percent.

8 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 330 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 34 are in intensive care units. There are 89 new hospital admissions.

317 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,263,404 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 2,953.

In the last 24 hours, 88 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,612,292 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,336 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,304,693 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal