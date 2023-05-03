Weather in Bulgaria: Code Yellow for Heavy Rainfall Today

Cloudy weather will prevail today. In many places there will be rain showers, accompanied by thunder, and in Southwest Bulgaria they will be intense and significant in quantity. There will also be conditions for hail. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. The minimum temperatures will be between 5°C and 10°C, the maximum - between 17°C and 22°C.

Cloudiness will be significant along the Black Sea. After noon, there will be rain mainly in the southern regions. It will blow to a moderate wind from the east-southeast. It will be cool with maximum temperatures between 13-15°C. The temperature of the sea water is 13 - 14°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 - 3 points.

It will be cloudy with rain in the mountains, with snow in the highest parts, in places in the massifs of Western Bulgaria - intense, significant in quantity and with thunder. A moderate, temporarily strong wind will blow from the south-southeast. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 9°C, at 2000 meters - about 3°C.

And on Thursday in many places there will be precipitation accompanied by thunder. Mainly in Southwest and Eastern Bulgaria, locally intense and significant rainfall and hail are possible. The daytime temperatures will drop a little more and the maximum will be between 15°C and 20°C.

On Friday, in places in Western and Central Bulgaria, more in the mountains, it will rain and thunder again in the afternoon. In the eastern regions, a moderate north-easterly wind will blow, the cloudiness will be changeable, without precipitation. Daytime temperatures will rise.

Sunny weather will prevail on Saturday and Sunday. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop, it will rain in some places in the mountainous regions. The warming will continue.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology