Bulgaria is now up 20 Points in the Reporters Without Borders Index

Bulgaria has climbed 20 spots in the annual Media Freedom Index of the non-governmental organization Reporters Without Borders. According to the organization, this freedom remains fragile and unstable in our country, which is "one of the poorest and most corrupt in the European Union". "The few independent voices in Bulgaria work under constant pressure," Reporters Without Borders also points out.

After years of our country being placed further and further behind in the index, since 2021 there has been an ascent, and now it is in 71st place in the world out of a total of 180 countries. Among the EU member states, the media in Hungary and Greece were defined as less free.

"Reporters Without Borders" traditionally publishes its ranking on May 3, which is World Press Freedom Day. According to this year's index, the freest media is in Norway, and the least free - those in North Korea.

