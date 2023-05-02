Bulgaria: International Experts will help with the Investigation regarding the Assassination Attempt against Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev

"Field work ends after the assassination attempt against Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev. From now on, we will work with the operational services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, security services and all international partner services". This was stated by the spokesperson of the National Investigation Service, investigator Marian Marinov, during an investigative experiment after the attempted assassination of the chief prosecutor.

Marinov stated that at this stage he cannot say that there are any suspects. The investigation will be objective, comprehensive and all possible versions will be explored.

Marinov did not comment on the theory that there could be international intervention. "It is too early to talk about this topic," he said.

They did not specify what the damage was to the vehicle and whether they were working on a hot trail.

A team of experts is examining every centimeter of the site of the epicenter of the explosion - all the asphalt covering around it, the tree vegetation and the soil. It was searched for traces and physical evidence of an explosive substance. An expertise has been appointed that will show the type of explosive substance, the amount, the TNT equivalent and the origin - the country from which it was purchased, Marinov added. If necessary, specialists from other countries will be used.

Different materials are investigated - plastic particles, wooden particles, metal particles in the shape of balls. There are signs of damage on the trees around.

Marinov defined as a "hypothesis" the words of Gen. Atanasov that the case is staged and aims to block the reforms in the prosecutor's office.

The spokesperson of the chief prosecutor, Siika Mileva, stated that international experts will most likely be involved in the case to help prepare the expertise and in the course of the investigation.

Geshev with his first comment after the assassination attempt

"I thank the chief prosecutors of all countries who supported the Bulgarian prosecutor's office." This is what Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev wrote on Twitter in his first comment after the assassination attempt against him on Monday.

Prosecutor No. 1 also uploaded photos of the protests by representatives of the judiciary that took place across the country.

"Admirations to all colleagues, magistrates from all over the country, who today showed unity and defended the independence of the judiciary," wrote Geshev.

Bulgarian Socialist Party: We condemn the attack on the Prosecutor General

"BSP condemns the assassination attempt against the chief prosecutor, which we perceive as an assault against the institution. We insist on a quick and effective investigation and punishment for the guilty", state the socialists

"We express concern about the danger of deepening destabilization of the institutions. We insist on refraining from extreme political positions and actions that would contribute to creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in society", says the BSP announcement.

Movement for Rights and Freedoms: The attempted assassination of the Prosecutor General is an act against national security

The assassination attempt against the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev is an act against the statehood and national security of the country. This was written by the chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), Mustafa Karadayi, on his personal profile on the social network Facebook.

"It doesn't matter who is personally performing a duty as a state body, in this case the attack is against a body of state power. At the moment, it is necessary not to talk, but to act quickly, decisively and categorically in defense of statehood", writes Karadayi.

On behalf of the party he leads, he calls on the competent authorities and institutions in the country to take all necessary actions and for the perpetrators to be detained and convicted.

