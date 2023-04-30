Wizz Air launches a New Route from Bulgaria to Armenia

Wizz Air, the fastest growing airline in Europe and the most environmentally sustainable in the world*, this weekend launched its flights from Sofia to the Armenian capital of Yerevan. Flights from Sofia to Yerevan will be operated twice a week - on Wednesdays and Sundays, allowing passengers to enjoy the destination for both leisure and business trips. Tickets are now available on wizzair.com, as well as in the mobile application at prices from only BGN 68.99**

This is the second unique route that the airline is introducing this month for Bulgarian passengers. The addition of this new destination to the Wizz Air network reinforces the carrier's long-standing commitment to the Bulgarian market, providing passengers with a wide range of exciting destinations at affordable prices.

Yerevan is one of the oldest inhabited cities in the world and has been known by many other names over the years. This destination is the right choice for anyone looking for a different view of the culture and history of the world. Also called the "Pink City" because of the unique lava stone from which most of the buildings are built, Yerevan is a destination suitable for any time of the year. The Armenian capital combines the distant past and the rhythmic present. Here you will find old churches, historical and cultural monuments, museums and galleries, as well as modern sights and places for recreation and entertainment - clubs, restaurants, taverns, bars, shopping centers, squares decorated with pink ornaments, green gardens and parks.

Tamara Nikiforova, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, commented: "We are excited to take another step forward in expanding our network from Bulgaria to the East. The capital of Armenia offers a unique blend of culture, history and modern urban spirit for all passengers looking to expand their horizons. The Wizz Air crew looks forward to welcoming all passengers on board to this exciting destination!"

"It has been an exciting two weeks with two new destinations from Sofia Airport. We will continue our fruitful partnership with Wizz Air because there are dozens more opportunities waiting to be exploited. We are already adapting the airport to the needs of the airlines and it is paying off. Let's continue to change for the sake of our sustainable future," said Jesus Caballero, CEO of Sofia Airport.

Sisian Boghosian, Head of the Armenia Tourism Committee, said: “We are delighted with our continued partnership with Wizz Air. Connectivity is very important to us and therefore the introduction of new routes by Wizz Air will allow more tourists from different destinations to rediscover Armenia, the Hidden Road, as well as Armenians to visit new and interesting places. Sofia is a charming city and we can't wait to welcome guests from Bulgaria."

Route:

Sofia - Yerevan

Days:

Wednesday, Sunday

Start from:

April 30, 2023

Prices**:

BGN 68.99

*According to data from CAPA - Center for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022.

**One-way price including administrative fee and small cabin baggage (maximum dimensions: 40x30x20 cm). Wheeled luggage and any other type of checked luggage are subject to additional charges. The price is only valid for bookings made on wizzair.com and via the WIZZ mobile app. The number of seats at the indicated prices is limited.

