Bulgaria: The President appointed a New Foreign Minister

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Milkov was released by decree of President Rumen Radev. It was published today in the State Gazette.

With the same decree, Ivan Iliev Kondov, who until now held the position of permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was appointed to the position of acting foreign minister.

Milkov was also released from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to France and Monaco and from the position of permanent representative of Bulgaria to UNESCO.

Today, President Radev signed a third decree appointing Nikolay Milkov as the permanent representative of Bulgaria in the North Atlantic Council of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with headquarters in Brussels.

Ivan Kondov was born on August 10, 1968. He graduated in "International Relations" at UNWE in 1994 in Sofia. In 2003, he completed a course on international security issues at the Center for Security Policy Studies in Geneva, and in 1996, a course on international relations at the Diplomatic School in Madrid.

In 1995, he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an expert in the "European Countries" Directorate. From 1998 to 2001, he was an attaché for Political Affairs and the Press at the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in London. From 2001 to 2003, he was the chief expert in the NATO Directorate. In 2003, he became first secretary in the Permanent Delegation of Bulgaria to NATO in Brussels.

From 2007 to 2009, he was the director of the State Protocol Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 2009, he became the permanent representative of Bulgaria at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Rome.

In the period 2012-2016, he was the director of the "Protocol" Directorate in the Administration of the President of Bulgaria. From 2017 to 2021, he held the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Spain. Since 2021, he has been the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg