The EC and the European Chief Prosecutor Condemned the Assassination Attempt against Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General

The European Commission and the European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi condemned the attempted assassination of Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev. The two institutions expect the Bulgarian authorities to take all necessary measures and investigate the case and bring the guilty to justice.

The European Commission called the case disgusting and called on the Bulgarian authorities for quick and decisive action. The institution has so far refrained from commenting on the motives for the attack.

"The European Commission strongly condemns the attempted bomb attack against the Prosecutor General of Bulgaria. This is a senseless and vile act of violence that has no place in our society. We expect the national authorities to quickly and decisively bring the perpetrators of this criminal act to justice. At this stage, we cannot speculate on what the motives were for the attack," said Anitta Hipper - spokeswoman for the EC.

In a statement, European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi also condemned the attempted attack on Geshev.

"Yesterday, an explosive device exploded on the way of the convoy of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria. I condemn in the strongest terms the attack against the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria and I wish Mr. Geshev and his family to recover from this traumatic incident. In the European Union, criminals who dare to attack a member of the judiciary must be considered extremely dangerous and must be dealt with most decisively. I believe that the Bulgarian police forces, prosecutors and judges will take all necessary measures to protect the rule of law and the independence of the judicial system in Bulgaria and will not spare their efforts until full light is shed on what happened, who is responsible and how it has come to this," said Laura Kovesi - European Chief Prosecutor.

Tomorrow, the EC is expected to present measures to strengthen the fight against corruption in the EU and facilitate cross-border investigations. In July, Brussels will also present the annual reports on the rule of law in the member states. One of the criticisms of Bulgaria in the previous reports is the lack of criminal responsibility for the chief prosecutor.

