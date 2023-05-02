Bulgaria: WCC-DB nominated Nikolay Denkov for Prime Minister - Here are the Names in their Draft Cabinet

The leaders of the "We Continue the Change"-"Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition presented the composition of their project cabinet.

"In the preparation of the team of this possible government, there was one main task - for there to be people who can carry out the management program. After the adopted and approved legislative program, to prepare a management program that is realistic and seeks support from all political forces and to the people who could implement it within a Council of Ministers with the support of the National Assembly," said Nikolay Denkov - nominated for prime minister by WCC-DB.

Denkov explained that the management program is for 18 months, because it is not appropriate to plan for 4 years without clear political support. The program was sent this morning to the experts of GERB, we will seek support from all political forces for it, announced Nikolay Denkov. "We wanted people to be experts so that they could join a team that would work together to implement the management program", explained the candidate for prime minister.

According to him, the hottest issue is the proposal for finance minister - Asen Vassilev. "I have no doubt that he is the most suitable candidate because he is extremely prepared", explained Nikolay Denkov.

Here is the entire composition of the "Denkov" design office:

Nikolay Denkov - Prime Minister;

Asen Vassilev - Minister of Finance and European Funds;

Irena Dimitrova - Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Andrey Yankulov - Minister of Internal Affairs;

Andrey Tsekov - Minister of Regional Development and Public Works;

Georgi Gvozdeikov - Minister of Transport;

Genka Petrova - Minister of Education and Science;

Todor Tagarev - Minister of Defense;

Alexander Iolovski - Minister of Electronic Government;

Radoslav Ribarski - Minister of Energy;

Ivan Krastev - Minister of Labor and Social Policy;

Prof. Hristo Daskalov - Minister of Agriculture and Food;

Hristo Hinkov - Minister of Health;

Milen Mateev - Minister of Justice;

Dimitar Iliev - Minister of Sports;

Yana Genova - Minister of Culture;

Daniel Laurer - Minister of Innovation and Growth;

Julian Voinov - Minister of Economy;

Gergana Kabaivanova - Minister of Tourism;

Georgi Tabutov - Minister of Ecology.

Bulgaria's entry into Schengen and the Eurozone, the fight against inflation, the implementation of all delayed conditions and measures under the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan and a change in the approach to the selection and financing of regional projects with enhanced transparency are the main priorities in the coalition's management program.

Borissov: The project cabinet of WCC-DB is strictly partisan. However, we will not interrupt the negotiations

This kind of draft government of WCC-DB, announced earlier today, is unacceptable for GERB. This became clear from the first comment of Boyko Borissov, who is in Razgrad.

"For us, it is unacceptable when the cabinet is strictly partisan. Asen Vassilev participates in it.

But on the other hand, it's good that they are responsible. If spots are found in the template for potential experts of ours for ministers, it may still happen," announced the leader of GERB.

However, negotiations on a program would continue.

"It is not correct that they put Nikolay as prime minister and Vassilev as vice. If the hidden prime minister is Asen Vassilev, it is better if he becomes prime minister," he continued.

According to Borissov, in the proposed composition there were several figures about whom he could not say anything bad - on defense (Todor Tagarev), on the environment (Yulian Popov).

"In two consecutive elections, the people have said that they cannot govern independently. Acad. Denkov said that they will talk with all parties. They have no other friends besides me - I wish them success," the GERB leader also announced.

According to him, there is no way to have support for this type of cabinet proposed by WCC-DB.

"First, they are second power, and they gave themselves out a little - the talks with the other parties," he said.

Borissov thanked the president for giving more time before handing over the first mandate. (Today Radev refused to say when this will happen, only that it will be "soon").

Still, he announced: "I say neither no nor yes" for a cabinet, because he knew that a regular government was needed "in this chaos, in this growing migration, crime, people becoming poorer". And after three months, the result would be the same, but no Schengen and Eurozone will happen, according to him.

"I congratulate Kiril Petkov. But only Asen Vassilev, if they let him go, it's either a big trust or a trap. The main criticisms were against him.

We still have a few more important segments in the program to discuss. We will not interrupt the negotiations," said Borissov in the end.

He was impatient to see how WCC-DB would negotiate with DPS, BSP, Slavi Trifonov, how "Vazrazhdane" would support them.

"We will make every effort with the first mandate to make a big and strong government. With what they have proposed, it will not happen. I wish them success," he also stated.

About Geshev: I sympathize with him, but the reform must continue

"An assassination attempt against any person is a sinister thing," Borisov commented on the case of the explosion near the car of the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev.

"I was a victim, you know - Tsvetelina was blown up at the time, and I know what his family feels. In this case, this is an act that can endanger not only the Prosecutor General and his family, but also some random person. We condemn this act," he continued.

"The creation of chaos, fear, for an entire system, a country. This is an ugly event, this attack that has bad consequences against Bulgaria", added the GERB leader in his assessment, not forgetting to emphasize how until 2019 everything was good with crime, migration, etc.

However, this statement was to announce that he sympathized with Geshev, but the reform would continue. And that the two events have nothing in common.

"We are ambitious to complete the legal reform with our colleagues. The two events have nothing in common.

I sympathize with him, his family, especially in front of the children... This is a monstrous act, but the reform of the judicial system in the parliament will continue," MP Borissov expressed his new reformist impulses.

Then he gave additional emphasis - that after all Geshev was in an armored car, well protected.

"People are instilled with fear: once they can attack the chief prosecutor, they can attack everyone. He was in an armored car and that saved him, as far as I understand," said Borissov.

Commenting on the topic, he concluded that after GERB came two years of chaos, a return to the 90s, and therefore it was even more important to have a regular government.

"I hope it has a sobering effect on all parties," he announced on the occasion of the incident.

