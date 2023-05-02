Bulgaria: There are Suspects for the Assassination Attempt against the Chief Prosecutor

"There are suspects in the attempted assassination of the Prosecutor General". This was announced by acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev at a briefing in the Council of Ministers, where a meeting of Prime Minister Galab Donev with representatives of the security services was held. However, he refused to give details.

"It is obvious that the level of security of the cars and the technical means available to the Nationa Security Service should be increased, because in this case what proved to be decisive was the armor of the car used by the chief prosecutor", the interior minister also stated.

"This is the best protected vehicle that the NSS currently has. And it is this good protection that has resulted in the particular explosive device not being able to penetrate the car's armor and get inside where the occupants were. It is undisputed, that the NSS should be equipped with both reliable and modern cars (the last one currently in use has been available to the state since 2012, which is absolutely unacceptable), and with modern technical means to ensure the security of the protected persons", emphasized Ivan Demerdzhiev.

Demerdzhiev announced that by order of the Prime Minister, a working group was formed, whose tasks will be to unite all the information of the security services in order to reach the perpetrators and possibly the sponsors of the explosion yesterday, and to avoid similar actions in the future.

According to him, everything necessary will be done to reveal and punish the perpetrators of this act.

The assassination attempt against the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev took place yesterday shortly before noon near the Sofia village of Kovachevtsi. Geshev traveled with his family to Sofia in an NSS motorcade, and no one was injured. According to the investigators, the bomb had a capacity of 3 kg of TNT equivalent and left a crater with a diameter of 3 meters.

The perpetrators of the assassination attempt against the Bulgarian Prosecutor General had a plan B for his murder.

Rumen Radev: Any attack on the life of a Bulgarian citizen is unthinkable

"Any attack on the health and life of any Bulgarian citizen is unacceptable". This was commented by the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev in Varna. He attended the official welcoming ceremony of the military scientific research ship "Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii". "I expect the competent authorities to establish all the circumstances of this case as quickly as possible and bring the perpetrators before the Bulgarian court", said the head of state.

The president commented on the incident against the chief prosecutor as an attack on the Bulgarian institutions. "Such acts must be punished with the greatest severity of the law," said Radev.

"I will comment when I receive the folder with the names", he added in response to a question about the presented draft cabinet of WCC-DB.

"I will hand over the mandate soon. The 49th National Assembly must adopt the important laws, regardless of the outcome of the procedure," the president also said.

Boyko Borisov expressed sympathy for Ivan Geshev: This is a monstrous act!

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, described the explosion with the motorcade of the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev as a "monstrous act".

"An assassination attempt on any person is a sinister thing, especially with an explosion. I was a victim. This is an act that endangers the life of the Prosecutor General and his family, but it can also endanger any random person," he said to the media in Razgrad.

Borissov announced that his party condemns this act with "all the power they have".

"This is an ugly event, this attack has bad consequences for Bulgaria," said the leader of GERB categorically.

Borissov also commented on the project cabinet of WCC-DB, which was presented today, headed by Acad. Nikolay Denkov: "There are several figures in this project cabinet about whom I cannot say anything bad. But they messed up the time, the people said clearly and precisely - they cannot govern alone".

According to him, this is a party cabinet, since Denkov and Vassilev participate in it.

"If spots are found in the template for our experts as ministers, it can happen," the GERB leader also said.

Magistrates protested before the courthouses in the country

Prosecutors and investigators protested across the country in defense of Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev after the assassination attempt.

"We are here more than united and we will be here every day to show that we are united and to demand a reaction from the state," said Siika Mileva, spokesperson for the chief prosecutor, in front of the Courthouse in Sofia.





The Ministry of Internal Affairs is not working on a version of staged assassination attempt

"We treat every attack or threat of an attack with the necessary seriousness, as if it were an absolutely real act". Thus, during a press conference in the Council of Ministers, the Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev commented on the doubts expressed mainly on social networks that what happened on the road near Samokov was staged by the chief prosecutor himself.

"This action is serious enough, and all the resources of the state are currently harnessed to counteract it as efficiently as possible, to reach the perpetrators and the sponsors of this action," Demerdzhiev pointed out.

Otherwise, the acting interior minister announced after the working meeting convened by Prime Minister Galab Donev that there are suspects for the assassination attempt, but refused to go into details. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Justice Krum Zarkov, deputy chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov and representatives of the services.

At this time, there were no reports of leaks about the route of the Prosecutor General's motorcade, but this was still being verified. According to him, there were many options to track the car's route.

