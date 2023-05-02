Day 433 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Ukrainian forces shelled a Village in Russia

Day 433 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

China and India have condemned Russia 's aggression in Ukraine

The battle for Bakhmut continue

Ukrainian forces shelled a village in Russia 's Bryansk region

HIMARS arrived at a banquet in Tokmak

Ukrainian business shows optimism for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion



China and India voted in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution that spoke of the "unprecedented challenges" facing Europe "following the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, and before that against Georgia," reported the Russian version of "Free Europe".

In total, the resolution was supported by 122 countries. Apart from the two Asian countries, which are considered friendly towards Moscow, the Russian aggression was also condemned by other traditional partners such as Kazakhstan, Armenia and Brazil.

Only 5 countries voted against the resolution - Russia, Belarus, Syria, Nicaragua and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It should be mentioned that the war in Ukraine is not the main focus of the document called "Cooperation between the United Nations and the Council of Europe". So it is not clear whether in this way China and India are actually signaling a change in their position regarding the Russian invasion.

During the debate, the Russian representative called for the exclusion of the paragraph condemning Russia, accusing Western countries of "politicizing" the resolution.

Ukraine reported three deaths and over 40 wounded in yesterday's Russian missile attacks.

According to American sources, 20 thousand Russian soldiers have died in the battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in recent months.

Two victims were killed in the Russian missile attack on Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region, and a 14-year-old boy was killed in a bombing near his school in Chernigov, north of Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in his regular address.

Zelensky has submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and general mobilization by 90 days - from mid-May to mid-August. After a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Zelensky noted: "Canada has already begun confiscating Russian assets, this is an eloquent example for all other countries in the world." Canada has provided Kyiv with eight Leopard 2 tanks and has so far trained over 36,000 Ukrainian soldiers,

The United States believes that more than 20,000 Russian soldiers have died in the battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, and 80,000 have been wounded, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. He referred to declassified intelligence that covers the period since early December. He said half of those killed belonged to Wagner's mercenary forces, "the majority of whom were Russian prisoners who had been thrown into battle at Bakhmut without sufficient combat training, combat leadership or any sense of organizational command and control." .

Kirby attributed this assessment to "information and intelligence that we have been able to confirm over a period of time," while pointing out that the US continues its policy of refusing to estimate Ukraine's war casualties.

Its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin again called on the Russian command to supply him with ammunition to capture Bakhmut, asking for 300 tons of shells per day.

At the same time, the commander of the ground forces of the army of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Sirsky, announced that his fighters managed to push the Russians out of some of their positions in Bakhmut.

Yesterday, an explosion in Russia's Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, derailed a locomotive and seven wagons from a freight train traveling from Belarus to Bryansk. The place of the explosion is 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. In the Leningrad region, a transmission line was blown up - 60 kilometers south of St. Petersburg.

Ukrainian forces shelled a village in Russia's Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, early today, the governor of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomaz, said on Telegram.

This comes a day after he announced on social media that an explosion had derailed a freight train in the region.

In the announcement about the shelling, Bogomaz indicated that there were no casualties, but noted that a fire had broken out in a residential building in the settlement.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the information, the agency said.

Ukraine almost never takes public responsibility for attacks on Russian territory and Moscow-controlled regions of Ukraine.

Yesterday, a locomotive and seven freight cars derailed in Bryansk in an explosion caused by an unidentified explosive device, Bogomaz reported.

Russian authorities say the region - which borders Ukraine and Belarus - has been the target of multiple attacks by pro-Ukraine subversive groups in the 14 months since Russia invaded the country. On Saturday, the governor said four civilians were killed when a village in the district was shelled from the Ukrainian side of the border.

A celebratory fireworks display marked the holiday of workers' solidarity in the occupied Ukrainian city of Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region. In the midst of the May Day banquet of the Russian invaders in a local establishment, an explosion occurred in it. This was announced by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

"At the Laguna cafe in Tokmak, the May Day banquet was celebrated by the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and several collaborators. However, the fun was spoiled after the precise coordinates of HIMARS were given. Several locations of the occupiers were taken care of at once," Andryushchenko wrote.

Russian channels on Telegram confirm the explosions, but are silent on where exactly the hits were. They emphasize that civilians were affected.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Tokmak - according to preliminary data, two civilians were killed. Several residential buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out in one of them, the operational services announced."

So far, there are no official comments from the General Staff regarding the "banquet" of the occupiers in Tokmak.

On April 30, strong explosions erupted in Russian posts located in Berdyansk and Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region.

Ukrainian businesses are expecting growth for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion last February, a sign of growing optimism even though the end of the war is not in sight, Bloomberg reports.

In April, the index of business activity expectations exceeded the neutral level of 50 points (50%), which means that surveyed companies expect their production to rise for the first time in a year and a half, the Ukrainian Central Bank said.

"Improving the electricity supply situation, rising food and fuel supplies, rising inflation and exchange rate forecasts, as well as rising consumer demand had a positive impact on the expectations of companies in most industries," the central bank said on its website.

