Unofficial Project-Government that "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" would Propose with the Second Term

In the project-government that "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) would propose with the second term, Kiril Petkov (initially named as deputy prime minister with the Schengen and Eurozone portfolio) drops out, but Asen Vassilev remains the proposed minister of finance.

In the list of nominations of the new coalition for ministers, cadres of "We Continue the Change" predominate, and prominent representatives from its coalition partners from "Democratic Bulgaria" ("Yes, Bulgaria", DSB, "Green Movement") are absent. However, there are two "borrowed" from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "There Is Such a People" (TISP).

Candidate ministers from the recognizable faces of "Democratic Bulgaria", according to information from Bulgarian media "Dnevnik", are absent because the parties in this part of the union believe that the coalition should propose an expert government, without the participation of political leaders.

This is how the draft cabinet composition of the new coalition, with which "Dnevnik" has sources from the negotiators, can be summarized. According to unofficial information, the discussions on it continued until late in the early hours of May 2, until then no decisions were made on who would be deputy prime ministers and changes were not ruled out until the last moment.

Kiril Petkov has refused to run again for the executive power in the last hours, according to unofficial information from a source from the coalition.

The preliminary presentation of the ministers of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (even before the first mandate of GERB-SDS was handed over) came about after Boyko Borissov asked at a leadership meeting to see the nominations of the new coalition in order to assess his future moves. From the coalition, they were evasive at first, but then they decided to present a composition.

"Dnevnik" published the unofficial information about the ministers in the draft cabinet with the mandate of "We Continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria":

Acad. Nikolay Denkov is nominated for Prime Minister. He was the proposal of "We Continue the Change" for prime minister in the previous parliament as well, when the party received the second mandate to form a government from President Rumen Radev. In the "Petkov" cabinet, he was the Minister of Education.

Asen Vassilev has been proposed as the Minister of Finance, who will be responsible for the management of the European funds. He also held this position in the last regular government. Recently, the chairman of GERB, Boyko Borissov, spoke approvingly of Vassilev, stating that he "can be worked with because he feels what they did wrong and how it can be corrected". However, he later said that he did not approve of the co-chairmen of "We Continue the Change Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev to be part of the executive power.

Andrey Yankulov is the proposal of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" for Minister of Internal Affairs. He is a lawyer and senior legal expert at the Anti-Corruption Fund. A former prosecutor in the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, who left the system due to disagreement with what was happening in it. He was Deputy Minister of Justice (2014-2015) and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs (2013).

Milen Mateev is the proposal of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" for Minister of Justice. He was the chairman of the parliamentary legal committee in the 47th National Assembly. After the elections on April 2, Mateev failed to become a deputy.

Irena Dimitrova has been nominated as Minister of Foreign Affairs. She was Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs during the "Petkov" cabinet, when Teodora Genchovska was nominated by "There Is Such a People" at the head of the institution. In the last elections, Dimitrova was the leader of the candidate list of Slavi Trifonov's party in Targovishte. A reference on the website of "There Is Such a People" indicates that Irena Dimitrova is the regional coordinator of the party in the region.

The proposal for Minister of Defense with the mandate of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" is Todor Tagarev. He was supposed to be nominated as foreign minister in the Petkov cabinet after Stefan Yanev was removed for his stance on Russia's war in Ukraine, but Dragomir Zakov was promoted and elected at the last minute.

Radoslav Ribarski has been nominated for the position of Minister of Energy. He is an MP from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria". He was the leader of the list of the coalition, and also when the party of Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev appeared independently in elections, in Stara Zagora. Ribarski was the chairman of the parliamentary committee on energy in the 47th National Assembly.

The coalition is expected to propose Andrey Tsekov as Minister of Regional Development. He was deputy finance minister when Asen Vassilev was the head of the ministry. The website of "We Continue the Change" states that Tsekov is a lawyer specializing in Amsterdam and the Netherlands, and that he has experience in managing the investment process and corporate structures.

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" suggests Georgi Gvozdeikov for Minister of Transport. He was the director of the state company "Bulgaria Heli Med Service", which was supposed to deal with the organization of a system for providing emergency medical assistance by air. The Cabinet Office shut it down and transferred its operations to the Government Air Force.

The proposal of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" for Minister of Economy is Julian Voinov. He is a financier, economic analyst, lecturer at the Economic Academy in Svishtov, founder of DSB.

For the Minister of Environment and Water, the coalition proposes Julian Popov. He already held this post in the caretaker government with Prime Minister Marin Raykov in 2013.

Alexander Iolovski has been proposed as Minister of e-Government. He was deputy minister while the head of the department was Bozhidar Bojanov from "Democratic Bulgaria".

Hristo Hinkov has been proposed as Minister of Health. He was the director of the National Center for Public Health and Analysis (NCPHA). It was replaced already during the government of Kiril Petkov, when Asena Serbezova was the head of the Ministry of Health. Hinkov is among the experts who are indicated to work on the policies at the official announcement of the "Democratic Bulgaria" ("Yes, Bulgaria", DSB, "Green Movement") union in 2018.

Genka Petrova-Tashkova has been proposed as Minister of Education. She is the Deputy Minister of Education in the "Petkov" cabinet, that is, while the minister was Nikolay Denkov. She is the chief secretary of the Medical University in Sofia. In her biography on the website of the higher educational institution, it is stated that she is the head and creator of teaching "Pharmacoeconomics".

Ivan Krastev has been proposed as Minister of Labor and Social Policy. He was deputy minister in the department while Georgi Gyokov (from BSP) was in charge during the administration of the quadruple coalition with Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. Krastev was a candidate-deputy from the Socialist Party.

The nomination of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" for Minister of Agriculture is Hristo Daskalov. He was director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) during the Petkov cabinet, but was replaced by President Rumen Radev's caretaker government about a month after taking office.

The proposal of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" for Minister of Culture is Yana Genova. She was appointed by the Minister of Culture in the "Petkov" office, Atanas Atanasov, as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Culture Fund.

Daniel Laurer has been proposed as Minister of Innovation and Growth. He held the same position in the government of Kiril Petkov.

Gergana Kabaivanova has been proposed as Minister of Tourism. She was a candidate-deputy from the list of "Democratic Bulgaria" in Plovdiv-region for the elections in April 2021. She is the manager of the "Local Food" foundation, the founder of the "Pendara" project and an initiator of farmers' markets.

Dimitar Iliev has been proposed as Minister of Sports. He is known as a rally champion, he was a candidate for MP from "We Continue the Change" in previous elections. During the cabinet, "Petkov" was the deputy chairman of the state agency "Road Safety", but he left and explained that he saw incompetence and a lack of will in the institutions.

