From May 11: No Vaccine Requirement to Enter the US

On May 11, vaccination requirements for travelers to the US and government employees will end, announced the White House.

"Today, we are announcing that the administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors, and international air travelers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day the public health emergency ends," it said in a statement quoted by AFP.

More than one million people have died from COVID-19 in the US. However, the White House noted that the pandemic has been largely contained, prompting the government to lift restrictions dating back to when the disease ravaged entire communities and forced crippling economic shutdowns.

"Since January 2021, deaths from Covid-19 have decreased by 95% and hospitalizations by nearly 91%. Globally, deaths from Covid-19 are at their lowest levels since the beginning of the pandemic," said in the statement.

According to the White House, "vaccine requirements have boosted vaccination across the country, and our broader vaccination campaign has saved millions of lives."

