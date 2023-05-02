Heavy fighting continues in Sudan

The situation in Sudan remains dire, with fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group continuing.

Today, UN Deputy Secretary General Martin Griffiths is arriving in the country. According to experts of the organization, despite the failure of another 72-hour truce, the two warring parties show readiness for negotiations.

According to data from the Sudanese Ministry of Health, more than 500 people have died since the beginning of the conflict - mid-April.

However, according to the UN, the real number of victims is much higher. The evacuation of foreign nationals from Sudan continues.

And according to the High Commissioner for Refugees, 800,000 people could flee the unrest. At the moment, over 70 thousand people have sought refuge in Sudan's neighboring countries.

