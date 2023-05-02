COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 43 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | May 2, 2023, Tuesday // 09:21
43 are the new cases of people infected with coronavirus for the day. There were 723 tests done.

No patient died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 38,328 people have lost their battle with the disease.

12 are newly admitted to hospitals, 75% of them have not been vaccinated. 43 are the patients in intensive care units.

There are three doses of vaccines against coronavirus administered in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they are 4,612,204.

