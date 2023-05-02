Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Warm

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 2, 2023, Tuesday // 09:17
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Warm @Pixabay

The minimum temperatures will be between 5°C and 10°C, in Sofia - about 6°C, and the maximum - between 20°C and 25°C, in Sofia - about 21°C, along the Black Sea - from 14°C to 16°C.

It will be mostly sunny. After noon, cumulus clouds will develop over the mountainous regions of Western Bulgaria, but the probability of precipitation is small. A moderate south-easterly wind will blow. Cloudiness, medium to high, will begin to increase in the evening from the southwest.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea. A moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be lower than inland, from 14°C to 16°C. The temperature of the sea water is 12°-13°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points, with a tendency to increase.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains, after noon over the massifs of Western Bulgaria with the development of cumulus clouds, but the probability of precipitation is small. A strong southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is about 13°, at 2000 meters - about 6°.

On Wednesday and Thursday, cumulonimbus clouds will develop and in many places there will be precipitation accompanied by thunder. They may be locally intense and significant in amount, with hail. Per diems will slightly decrease.

On Friday, in places in Western and Central Bulgaria, more in the mountains, it will rain and thunder again in the afternoon. In the eastern regions, it will be partly cloudy and with a moderate northeasterly wind.

On Saturday, May 6, sunny weather is expected to prevail with a small chance of precipitation. Maximum temperatures will rise.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: temperatures, sunny, wind, clouds
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria