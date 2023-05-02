After the Incident with the Bulgarian Prosecutor General: Is there a Political Connection?

Although less than 24 hours have passed since the accident involving the motorcade of the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev, the investigation into the case is at a very advanced stage. This was understood from a statement by the Deputy Director of the National Investigation Service, Yasen Todorov, to the National Television. Yesterday, the head of the service, Borislav Sarafov, defined the case as a terrorist act.

"The investigation is at a very advanced stage. The event was carried out quite professionally. It was planned and prepared for a long time, there are also several participants. The preparation was many months long and very serious. It is also at a time when vigilance is lowered because the prosecutor was coming home from Ukraine, he saw his family, and it was a rest day," Todorov said.

He did not confirm that the prosecutor's family was traveling in Geshev's car, specifying that there were more than two people in the car, and the chief prosecutor was not driving. His vehicle was not the lead car in the motorcade either.

Yasen Todorov neither confirmed nor denied the information that an explosive device was found along another route that Geshev could have taken. However, he admitted that there were clearly gaps in the work of the services to lead to such an incident. According to him, a political connection can also be found in what happened, having previously specified that "it is publicly known" that the group around Krasimir Kamenov - Kuro is among the suspects. A few weeks ago, prosecutors released tapes that allegedly showed a conspiracy against the prosecutor general.

"It is publicly known that this is one suspect group. The guarantor is a person or people whose interests are seriously affected by the work of the prosecutor's office. Why now? My opinion is that judicial reform is not any judicial reform. It can be seen that the way, by which they are trying to remove the chief prosecutor, it will not succeed. The dream of judicial reformers will not come true. And seeing that this cannot be done, they are looking for other, more brutal means," Todorov added.

When asked "If they can't remove him legally, do they want to remove him physically?" he replied "Exactly".

