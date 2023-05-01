Day 432 of the Invasion of Ukraine: More Russian Missiles and More Ukrainian Casualties

Day 432 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Tragic night and morning: Russian rockets killed a man in Kherson region. 25 were injured, including children

Zaluzhnyi discussed the situation at the front with the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO in Europe

Americans trust Zelensky, 35% have not heard of Scholz



Russia launched a series of missile attacks against Ukraine. This is the second attack in the early hours of the morning in three days. One person died in Kherson region, and 25 people - including three children - were injured in Dnipropetrovsk region, the BBC reported.

The wail of air raid sirens echoed across the country for more than three hours.

"At 02:30 a.m., the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with planes of the strategic aviation," said a post on the Telegram channel of the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

15 of the 18 missiles fired were intercepted by the country's air defenses, the announcement added.

All the rockets fired at Kyiv have been shot down - the municipal authorities in the capital wrote on Telegram.

At night, the invaders attacked the city of #Pavlograd in the #Dnipropetrovsk region.



As a result of the Russian missile attack, 25 people were injured, including three children. 19 high-rise buildings and 25 private houses were damaged. pic.twitter.com/TGzGkIztPN — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 1, 2023

One of the main targets of the attack was the city of Pavlograd near the Dnieper - a Russian representative said that resources for a Ukrainian offensive were struck. Vladimir Rogov said the missiles were aimed at railway infrastructure and fuel depots.

19 high-rise residential blocks, 25 private houses, six schools and kindergartens and five shops were damaged.

The Ukrainian military administration in Dnipropetrovsk described what happened as a "tragic night and morning".

The head of the military administration of the city of Kyiv, Sergey Popko, said that missiles were also shot down in Kyiv's airspace.

The latest series of pre-dawn rocket strikes comes just days after 23 people were killed in strikes targeting the central city of Uman.

On Friday, Russia said its military had targeted reserve units of the Ukrainian army.

Burials

On Sunday, relatives and friends buried those killed in Friday's Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Uman. Almost all 23 victims of Friday's attack were killed when two rockets slammed into a residential building in Uman. Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko announced that six children were among the dead.

Six-year-old Mikhail Shulha cried and hugged his relatives next to the coffin of his 11-year-old sister Sofia Shulha, while others honored the memory of a 17-year-old boy.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhnyi, discussed at a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the NATO and US Armed Forces in Europe, Christopher Cavoli, the possible scenarios on the battlefield and the prerequisites for Ukraine's future actions, Zaluzhnyi himself announced on his Telegram profile.

"A comprehensive meeting was held with the Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Forces in Europe - Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli. We discussed a wide range of important issues for us. I focused in detail on the operational situation along the entire front line. I described the possible scenarios, threats and prerequisites for our future actions.

Separately, we emphasized the importance of timely supplies of sufficient ammunition and equipment. I emphasized the need to provide Ukraine with a wide range of weapons and air defense systems, which will significantly help to solve the problem points in the resistance to Russian aggression," Zaluzhnyi wrote

General Cavoli also discussed the training of Ukrainian defenders and promised that NATO would continue to maintain dialogue and work to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Americans trust Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky more than any of the other six world leaders in a new Pew Research Center survey.

More than half of American adults (56%) have at least a few percentage points more confidence that Zelensky will do the right thing when it comes to world affairs. By comparison, fewer than one in ten trust China's President Xi Jinping (8%) or Russia's Vladimir Putin (7%).

The poll, conducted March 20-26, found that a significant portion of the US public had not heard of several world leaders.

For example, 40% say they have not heard of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 35% have not heard of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and about a quarter have not heard of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (26%) or French President Emmanuel Macron (24%). ). Amid the war in Ukraine, Americans have mostly positive views of Zelensky and strongly negative views of Putin: 71 percent say they have no confidence in the Russian president at all, the largest share of any leader in the survey. An additional 19% do not have much confidence in the Russian leader.

Americans generally do not trust Xi either. About eight in ten (77%) have no confidence in the Chinese leader, including 47% who have no confidence at all.

The public is divided about the French president: 37% trust Macron to do the right thing when it comes to world affairs, while the same share have no confidence. The survey period coincided with mass protests in France against raising the retirement age by two years.

Scholz, Germany's chancellor from 2021, receives similar ratings, with 35% expressing confidence and 29% lacking confidence. Although more than a third of Americans (35%) have not heard of Scholz, they generally have a positive view of relations between the United States and Germany since he took office.

Americans view Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, more negatively than positively: 42% do not trust him, while 32% do. The survey was conducted amid protests in Israel over Netanyahu's proposed changes to the judicial system.

A large number of Americans say they have never heard of the Prime Minister of India. But among those who express an opinion of Modi, 37% have little or no confidence in his ability to do the right thing in world affairs, compared with 21% who trust him.

Party differences

There are some significant party differences when it comes to how Americans view world leaders.

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to express confidence in Zelensky, Macron and Scholz. Republicans, for their part, are more likely than Democrats to trust Netanyahu and Putin. Overall, 71% of Democrats trust Zelensky, compared to 44% of Republicans.

Democrats are about twice as likely as Republicans (52% vs. 24%) to express confidence that Macron will do the right thing on world affairs. Similar party differences emerged for Scholz (44% vs. 27%).

On the other hand, Republicans are 32 percentage points more likely than Democrats to trust Netanyahu (49% vs. 17%). Six in ten conservative Republicans trust the Israeli prime minister, compared to three in ten moderate and liberal Republicans.

Among Democrats, about a quarter of conservatives and moderates (24%) have a favorable opinion of Netanyahu, compared with just one in ten liberal Democrats.

In addition, younger Republicans -- ages 18 to 49 -- are less favorable toward Netanyahu than older Republicans. But that's largely because 35 percent of younger Republicans say they've never heard of the Israeli leader. Still, only three in ten Republicans in that age group trust Netanyahu, far less than the 66 percent among Republicans 50 and older.

Among both Republicans and Democrats, majorities say they have never heard of Modi, India's leader. When it comes to the presidents of Russia and China, very few Republicans and Democrats express confidence: no more than one in ten adults in either party trust Putin or Xi.

Age differences

Americans' awareness of foreign leaders varies widely by age.

People under 30 are far less likely than those aged 65 and over to know every leader included in the survey - except for Putin, who is known to the majority of the public.

For example, nearly six in ten Americans ages 18 to 29 say they have never heard of Modi, compared to 28 percent of those 65 and older. There are also big age differences between Scholz, Netanyahu and Macron.

Men are more likely than women to give an opinion about various world leaders and less likely to say they have never heard of them.

