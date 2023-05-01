Weather in Bulgaria: Temperatures from 5 to 32 degrees await us in May

The month of April passed with temperatures lower than usual and with more precipitation. That's how the month of May will start this year, forecaster from NIMH Mariana Popova told Radio Stara Zagora. Average monthly temperatures will be around and below normal due to this cold start. For the region of Stara Zagora, the norm is 17 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature will be around 5 degrees, and the highest will be 30-32 degrees at the end of May.

In general, the precipitation this month will be around the norm, but it is good to note that it is quite high for this period of the year, commented the forecaster and gave an example of the Stara Zagora region, where this norm is about 60 liters per square meter.

In general, the month will start with rain in the western part of the country, but around May 3-4 and 7, they will cover the whole country.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology