Bulgaria celebrates 147 years since the April Uprising. According to tradition, there will be reenactments of the April Uprising, which marked the beginning of the Bulgarian liberation movement, at the historical sites.

The celebrations started last night, in which the representative companies of the 61st Stryama Mechanized Brigade Karlovo participated, the feat of the 400 victims that Klisura gave for the freedom of Bulgaria was honored. During the uprising, the town was burned to the ground.

Today, the celebrations continue. In Koprivshtitsa, the traditional reenactment of the emblematic place where the first gun fired in 1876 will take place. There will also be a military historical reenactment in Panagyurishte. It will consist of five scenes, and it is expected that the Speaker of the National Assembly, Rosen Zhelyazkov, will attend the celebrations.

Today, Panagyurishte is the center of the celebrations dedicated to the 147th anniversary of the April Uprising. The festivities will begin with a litany procession that will carry the April 1876 Hallows.

The procession will start from the historical museum in the city and will be led by priests, headed by the Poibren silver cross, with which Benkovski's Hvrkova detachment was blessed. The ritual of raising the national flag will be performed on April 20th Square. At 11:00 a.m., in the Church of the Holy Introduction of the Virgin, from where the uprising was started 147 years ago with the ringing of a bell, a memorial service will be held for those who died in the April epic.

One of the attractions is the historical reenactment, which recreates the events from the outbreak of the uprising to the defense of Panagyurishte. The reenactment starts at 11:30.

The culmination of today's celebrations is the national dawn rally, which the National Radio will broadcast live at 8:30 p.m. Speaker of the National Assembly Rosen Zhelyazkov will deliver a speech.

The 147th anniversary of the April Epic will be celebrated in Klisura. With the participation of self-made people and members of the "Tradition" society, moments from the preparation, beginning and suppression of the April Uprising will be recreated.

The uprising in Klisura was suppressed 6 days after its announcement. The town was burned down, and the survivors retreated to Koprivshtitsa. Today, the historical museum, which houses the bell that announced the beginning of the uprising, will be open to visitors.

The April Uprising of 1876

The April Uprising of 1876 was a revolt of the Bulgarian people against Ottoman rule, which was armed and occurred on April 20th in Koprivshtitsa. It was planned by the Giurgievsky Revolutionary Committee, but unfortunately, it started too early. Despite the uprising being unsuccessful, it was considered a significant event in the Bulgarian national liberation movement. Although it didn't achieve military success, it did accomplish one of its primary objectives, which was to garner political support. The popular rebellion for independence resonated strongly in Europe, particularly in Russia. Today, it is evaluated that the uprising's impact was mainly political rather than military.

