Bulgaria’s President on May 1st: Our Common Task is to Defend the cause of Social Justice

"Democracy and a developed society are unthinkable in the absence of social justice" - this is what President Rumen Radev wrote on Facebook on the occasion of International Labor Day.

"The standard working day, health insurance, paid leave and pensions are today rights won at the cost of many sacrifices. Their quality and their observance are an indicator of the maturity of our society. Our common task is to defend the cause of social justice, so that Bulgarians confidently plan and build their future in their own country.

The crises of recent years and the consequences of the war in Ukraine have deeply affected our society and exacerbated social inequalities. Therefore, it is the duty of all institutions to respect and protect the results of the work of Bulgarians and not to waste them. Only in solidarity and unity, working for the interests of Bulgaria, can we successfully overcome the trials of today and tomorrow," said Radev.

The President expresses his gratitude to all the people who are building a worthy future for their families, society and Bulgaria.

