Clashes continue in Sudan: Missile Strikes in Khartoum

World | May 1, 2023, Monday // 10:33
Bulgaria: Clashes continue in Sudan: Missile Strikes in Khartoum

Fierce clashes continue in Sudan, despite a ceasefire renewed last night for another 72 hours.

Rocket attacks were carried out in the capital Khartoum, which also threatened the humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the situation in Sudan as unprecedented.

UN Vice President for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths is leaving for the troubled area. A shipment of 8 tons of medicines has already arrived in the country, which must be sent to the hospitals left without medicines.

According to official data, more than 500 people have died since the clashes began on April 15. The real death toll is believed to be significantly higher.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sudan, ceasefire, Khartoum
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria