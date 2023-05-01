Clashes continue in Sudan: Missile Strikes in Khartoum
Fierce clashes continue in Sudan, despite a ceasefire renewed last night for another 72 hours.
Rocket attacks were carried out in the capital Khartoum, which also threatened the humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the situation in Sudan as unprecedented.
UN Vice President for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths is leaving for the troubled area. A shipment of 8 tons of medicines has already arrived in the country, which must be sent to the hospitals left without medicines.
According to official data, more than 500 people have died since the clashes began on April 15. The real death toll is believed to be significantly higher.
