COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 30 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The number of new cases of COVID-19 registered in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours is 30, 76.67% of them are among unvaccinated people, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

They were detected using 397 tests, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 7.557%.

One person has died, bringing the number of victims of the pandemic to 38,328 since the onset of COVID-19.

In total, 1,304,350 cases were confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 1,263,064 were cured, including 10 in the last 24 hours. None of the ten had been vaccinated.

2,958 of the cases are active, of which 372 were admitted to a hospital, including 42 - in intensive care units.

In total, 4,612,201 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus were given in Bulgaria of which only 3 - in the last 24 hours. 2,077,393 people have completed the vaccination cycle, of which 945,305 received the first booster dose, and 72,735 received the second.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal