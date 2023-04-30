Day 431 of the Invasion of Ukraine: The Situation in Bakhmut remains Very Complex

Day 431 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

The situation in Bakhmut remains "very complex", with Ukrainian forces still in control of the main supply route

''I fell into hysteria'': How people live in Mariupol

A 14-year-old girl deported from Ukraine is on trial in Russia

If the Russians had invaded Kyiv at the beginning of the war, Zelensky would have fought to the death



The situation in Bakhmut remains "very complex", with Ukrainian forces still in control of the main supply route

Ukrainian armed forces still control the main supply route to Bakhmut, but the situation in the eastern Ukrainian city remains "very complex". From the Russian side, a new advance of the Russian units is reported.

The representative of the eastern command of the Ukrainian troops, Serhiy Cherevaty, was categorical that the Ukrainian defense did not allow the Russian forces to cut off the logistical corridor between the ruined Bakhmut and Chasov Yar, located about 20 kilometers west of it. According to military analysts, it would be the next target of the Russian offensive if Bakhmut falls.

The head of Russia's Wagner military organization, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said its units had advanced another 100-150 meters, leaving only about 3 square kilometers of Bakhmut under Ukrainian control. Prigozhin threatened to withdraw his troops from the city amid the high number of casualties and added that he had sent a letter to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu asking for immediate supplies of ammunition.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv would do everything possible to ensure those responsible for Friday's Russian missile attack on Uman, which killed 23 people, face consequences for their actions:

"We will do everything we can to ensure that the terrorist state is held accountable for what it has done as soon as possible. Anyone who prepares such missile attacks cannot but know that they will be complicit in murder . Anyone who aims and fires missiles, who maintains planes and ships for terror, not only those who give the orders, but all of you are terrorists and murderers, and all of you must be punished."

Two civilians have died after Ukrainian shelling of a village in Russia's Bryansk region, according to the regional governor. According to his data, one residential building was completely destroyed, and two more houses were partially destroyed.

''I fell into hysteria'': How people live in Mariupol

"I became hysterical, I saw the city destroyed again," recalled Victoria (her name has been changed), who lived in Mariupol and visited her hometown again in March. "Even if my house had survived, I probably wouldn't have been able to live there." In the spring of last year, the woman left the occupied city and went to Kyiv. Her father stayed at home. A year later, his health deteriorated and Victoria returned to Mariupol to take him for surgery.

The journey through Poland, Belarus and Latvia took her seven days. Victoria wanted to cross the border into Belarus, but the Russian border guards refused her twice. After that, the woman went to Latvia, from where she managed to enter Russia. She reached Mariupol via Moscow, Rostov, Taganrog and Novoazovsk.

In Mariupol "people survive"

Victoria saw a city that, a year after the massive bombings, had hardly changed. "Yes, construction is going on. But they themselves have destroyed everything! They are tearing down the destroyed houses and building new ones elsewhere," says the woman. She believes that the city's population has decreased even more - almost three times. At the same time, quite a few of her friends remained in Mariupol - they could not leave the city and are waiting for liberation. So not all residents of the occupied cities should be considered collaborators, emphasizes Victoria.

The metallurgical plants "Azovstal" and "Ilyich", which used to be the main employers, are not functioning today. There are only jobs in construction, utilities and trade, Victoria says. Many of the city's construction workers are from Russia, and Victoria says they are paid higher wages than local residents. There are no social payments, including for the unemployed. And humanitarian aid has decreased. "Before they gave out packages of products to everyone, but now only to adults over 65 and children. People are oppressed, they are just surviving," the woman adds.

After the annexation in the fall, the Russians promised an increase in pensions. “First they gave all pensioners the same pension - 10,700 rubles (about EUR 125). Then they began to recalculate Ukrainian pensions, multiplying the amount in hryvnias by two. Now, in order to receive a Russian pension, pensioners must obtain a Russian passport. If they don't want it, their pension will remain low”, Victoria explains.

According to her observations, prices in Mariupol are higher than those in Ukraine and Russia, only eggs and gasoline are cheaper. And medical services are difficult to access because of the shortage of specialists - they come here from Donetsk and Russia, working on a rotational basis.

Russian passports for residents of Mariupol

"People are gloomy - you can see that it's hard for everyone. Many have become drunks," says Natalia (name changed). Before the war, the woman, who lives in a village on the outskirts of Mariupol, sold meat and milk. But now there are no customers - almost all have either left or are broke. And Natalya has no way to transport her goods to Mariupol, as her car was burnt during another shelling.

And Alexandra, who lives in the Gorlovsky district, also occupied since 2014, summarizes today's situation like this: "Rents have risen a lot, there are no subsidies, most businesses have ceased to exist, many have left for Russia. It is very depressing. The paradox is that that suits most people - because that's what the propaganda has convinced them to do."

Natalia complains about high prices and low wages. According to her, the Russians are forcing Ukrainians to take Russian passports. "If you work unofficially, they charge you a 33 percent ‘aid to the state’ tax. And to work officially, you need a passport."

The mood in the settlement is mostly pro-Russian, the woman notes. "People believe Russian propaganda, which claims that Ukraine destroyed Mariupol. A friend of mine got an apartment in Mariupol and she is very grateful to Russia for that. However, there are also people who have been left without shelter, but are not lining up for a new one house. They just don't want to take anything from the occupiers," the woman said.

The pace of mobilization has slowed

In the towns and villages of the Donetsk region, which has been occupied since 2014, men are hiding from the mobilization. Vladislav (name changed), who lives in Chistyakovo, says: "I stayed at home for almost a year - I hid from the mobilization. The most important thing was not to be sent to war against my country." According to the young man, the mobilization continues, but its pace has slowed down.

He also says that the average salaries in the district are at the level of those in the most backward regions in Russia - 15-20,000 rubles (200-250 EUR). "People are exhausted, I haven't noticed much joy about the annexation," he points out. "There is no doubt that the majority of people remain loyal to Russia. But there is no feeling that Russia is here. Everyone says: ‘I will go to Russia for products’. They do not associate this region with the so-called ‘big country’".

A 14-year-old girl deported from Ukraine is on trial in Russia

Criminal proceedings have been initiated in Russia against a 14-year-old girl who was deported from Ukraine, said the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, quoted by UNIAN.

According to him, the case was opened against the child after the Ukrainian authorities found out about the girl's deportation and demanded her return.

"We showed (at a meeting of the UN Security Council) a photo of the child. She is 14 years old and the Russians are deliberately holding her captive," he said.

Lubinets did not specify what exactly the girl was accused of. According to him, the Russians refuse to return the child to Ukraine until the end of the "court case".

"Just think of the cynicism: a mother is in Ukraine looking for her child, and the Russians, knowing this, invent some kind of criminal proceedings," the commissioner added.

At the end of the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing the deportation of Ukrainians from the occupied territories.

The signed decree states that citizens of Ukraine who reside in the annexed territories and decide to retain Ukrainian citizenship may reside there until July 1, 2024, after which they may be deported.

Already in September, the deputy chairman of the committee on humanitarian and information policy of the Verkhovna Rada, Pavel Sushko, stated that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, tens of thousands of children have been taken. In mid-March, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and Russia's children's ombudsman. Both are accused of organizing the mass deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

According to Kyiv’s estimates, by the end of January 19,500 Ukrainian children had been taken to Russia. Moscow denies abducting children and claims they were transported for their own safety.

In April, Ukraine launched a mobile app to help trace children who went missing during the war, Reuters reported, citing national police.

"We were told we would stay longer and be adopted": Kyiv took back 31 Ukrainians after their deportation to Russia

In the report of Amnesty International from November of this year also describes the forced deportation of children from Ukraine and their subsequent adoption in Russia. But these crimes were most fully reflected in the report of the Eastern Human Rights Group from December of this year, where they are presented as a pre-planned large-scale political campaign.

A Yale School of Public Health report released on February 14 said it had identified 43 camps and other facilities holding at least 6,000 Ukrainian children. At least 32 (78%) of the identified camps "appear to be engaged in systemic re-education efforts that expose Ukrainian children to Russian-centric academic, cultural, patriotic and/or military education."

If the Russians had invaded Kyiv at the beginning of the war, Zelensky would have fought to the death

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky carries a gun and would have fought to the death alongside his entourage if the Russians had invaded Kyiv at the start of the war, Reuters reported, citing an interview with him broadcast last night.

"I know how to shoot. Can you imagine (a headline like) 'The President of Ukraine is captured by the Russians?' It's a disgrace. I think that would be a shame," he told the 1+1 TV channel.

In the first days after the February 24, 2022 invasion, Ukrainian officials said that Russian intelligence units tried to infiltrate Kyiv but were defeated and unable to reach Bankova Street in the city center, where located the presidential office, according to Reuters. Other Russian units launched an attack on the outskirts of Kyiv but failed to advance. Official representatives also reported several unsuccessful sabotage attempts in the city, BTA recalls.

"I think that if they had gone inside, in the administration, we would not be here," said Zelensky. It was not clear which Russian units he was talking about.

"Nobody was going to be captured because we had a very seriously prepared defense on Bankova Street. We were going to be there until the end," he said.

Asked if he had carried a gun and if he had practiced using it, he said he had, but rejected the suggestion that it could have been to kill himself rather than to be caught.

"No, no, no. It's not (to shoot) myself. To return fire, for sure," he said.

In his evening video address last night, Zelensky addressed the Russian soldiers and accused them that "not only the commanders, but also all of you, all of you are terrorists and murderers and all of you must be punished."

"Anyone who pilots and launches missiles, who maintains planes and ships for terror, is an accomplice, a terrorist and a murderer and must be punished," he added.

His comments followed a rocket attack on the city of Uman that killed 23 people on Friday. Among them, according to Zelensky, there were six minors.

"Anyone who prepares such missile attacks should know that they are complicit in the deaths of civilians," the president said.

According to him, therefore, it is not enough for Russia to be weakened by the war. Once again, Zelensky spoke in support of the creation of an international tribunal against Russia on the model of the Nuremberg trial against the Nazis.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg