Bulgaria: A Woman from Pernik was Killed in her Home, her Husband was Detained
The police in Pernik detained a 41-year-old man from Pernik, suspected of having caused the death of his wife.
Around 4:30 a.m. on April 29, a report was received that a 43-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment on Yu. Gagarin Street. Police officers responded immediately and pre-trial proceedings were initiated.
The victim's husband was detained as a suspect for a crime committed under Art. 115 of the Criminal Code - intentional murder. The woman's body was taken to Forensic Medicine for an autopsy. The man was initially given a 24-hour police remand, after which he was brought in as an accused and detained for up to 72 hours by a prosecutor's decree.
The prosecution is about to request his permanent arrest. Actions on the investigation continue under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Pernik.
/Bulgarian National Television
