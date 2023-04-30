The Bulgarian who was Attacked in Sudan has Returned Home
Late last night, our compatriot who was attacked in Sudan returned home to Bulgaria.
A week ago, Yasser Mahmud refused to be evacuated for personal reasons. After the capital Khartoum was attacked on Friday, he contacted the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry and agreed to be evacuated to Cyprus.
Together with another of our compatriots evacuated from Sudan - Nasradin Mansour, he landed late last night at Sofia airport.
/Bulgarian National Television
