Texas: A Man killed 5 Neighbors, including a Child, because they Asked him to Stop Shooting a Shotgun in the yard

A man shot and killed five of his neighbors, including an 8-year-old child, after some of them asked him to stop firing his semi-automatic rifle in his Cleveland, Texas yard because it was disturbing their baby's sleep, police said Saturday.

US police are searching for the suspect who shot his neighbors with an AR-15 rifle about 30 minutes before midnight on Friday, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers added.

FBI agents also participated in the operation. Dogs, mounted police and drones were involved.

A discarded mobile phone and clothes were found in the search area.

News agencies quoted Capers as saying that all the victims were shot in the head "almost execution-style."

All those killed were from Honduras. They include three women aged 21, 25 and 31, an 18-year-old man and an 8-year-old child. They are believed to have lived in the house but were not members of the same family.

When the killer shot, there were 10 people in the house, five survived.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg