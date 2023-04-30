Small Drop in Food Prices in Bulgaria: Cheaper Cucumbers and Eggs

A small drop in wholesale prices was registered this week by the Market Price Index (MPI). It is up 1.12 percent to 2,385, BTA reported.

Since the beginning of 2023, the index has risen by 2.98 percent (from 2.316 points). Its base level of 1,000 points dates back to 2005.

Greenhouse tomatoes are sold at BGN 4.01/kg. Greenhouse cucumbers became cheaper by 9.9% to BGN 3.66/kg. Red peppers rose in price by 3.2% to BGN 4.21/kg. Potatoes rose in price by 3.8% to BGN 1.35/kg, and carrots by 12.4% to BGN 1.54 per kilogram. In the case of cabbage, there is a drop of 1.6 percent and it is bought at BGN 1.23 per kilogram.

As for fruits, apples are cheaper by 1.6% to BGN 1.25/kg. and bananas by 3.2% to BGN 3/kg. Lemons rose in price by 1.3% to BGN 2.34/kg, and oranges by 5.4% to BGN 1.95/kg.

Cow's cheese went up in price by 1% to BGN 11.40/kg, and "Vitosha" cheese went down by 0.5% and cost BGN 17.54/kg.

The oil became cheaper by 4.3 percent and was sold at BGN 3.30 per liter at the end of the week.

A package of cow butter of 125 grams increased in price by 2% to BGN 2.61, and chicken meat - by 1% to BGN 6.18/kg. Sugar is BGN 2.50/kg.

Flour type "500" lowers its price by 2.9 percent to BGN 1.36 per kilogram.

Rice fell by 2.5% to BGN 3.09/kg. Eggs (size M) become cheaper by 2 cents and are sold at BGN 0.38 per piece wholesale.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg