Clashes continue in Sudan: The Ceasefire expires today

Clashes continue in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, despite the announced ceasefire, which is due to end tonight.

Al Jazeera, meanwhile, reported that a new party is intervening in the conflict in Sudan - the central reserve police.

Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on police forces for excessive use of force during protests following the country's fall 2021 military coup.

Al Jazeera quoted the Rapid Support Force (RSF) as saying the deployment of the police unit means another player in the conflict and is likely to cause more tension and uncertainty in Khartoum.

Serious clashes in the Sudanese capital continued, despite the announced ceasefire, which is due to end tonight. Clashes were reported in the city center near the presidential palace. Earlier, the army released information about clashes and operations against their opponents in Bahri and Omdurman, close to the capital Khartoum. The Rapid Support Force announced that they shot down a military plane in the latter city.

Evacuations from the country also continue. A convoy organized by the US government arrived in Port Sudan. According to the State Department, in addition to American citizens, local officials working for the country's embassy, as well as citizens of partner and allied countries, are traveling with the convoy, and the goal is to reach the Saudi city of Jeddah. The Saudi Foreign Ministry said nearly 4,900 people had arrived in the kingdom so far. The ministry in London, for its part, announced that it had evacuated almost 1,900 people on a total of 21 flights since Tuesday.

Two more Bulgarians were evacuated from Sudan by plane with the help of our Foreign Ministry. In recent days, 34 of our compatriots were successfully brought out of the troubled African country.

The evacuation of the evacuees through Cyprus is expected to be completed today. The country has activated all mechanisms at its disposal to provide them with humanitarian, consular and medical assistance, said the Cypriot Foreign Ministry.

/Bulgarian National Radio