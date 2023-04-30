COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 40 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
40 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. No patients died.
535 tests were carried out, the positive ones of which are just over 7%, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
There are 373 people with a diagnosis in hospitals, of which 43 are in intensive care units. One person was cured during the past day.
10 coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours.
