COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 40 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | April 30, 2023, Sunday // 09:42
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 40 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

40 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. No patients died.

535 tests were carried out, the positive ones of which are just over 7%, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

There are 373 people with a diagnosis in hospitals, of which 43 are in intensive care units. One person was cured during the past day.

10 coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria