COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 40 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

40 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. No patients died.

535 tests were carried out, the positive ones of which are just over 7%, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

There are 373 people with a diagnosis in hospitals, of which 43 are in intensive care units. One person was cured during the past day.

10 coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal