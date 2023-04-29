A Bulgarian was Attacked in Sudan - Later Evacuated

A Bulgarian was attacked in Sudan, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Bulgarian is in good health and has been evacuated to Cyprus.

Our compatriot is expected to return to Bulgaria tomorrow.

The military conflict in Sudan has been going on for two weeks. The first of our compatriots, evacuated from there, arrived home on a flight from Berlin on Wednesday.

According to the information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a total of 34 Bulgarians have been evacuated so far, and three have refused to leave Sudan for personal reasons.

/Bulgarian National Television