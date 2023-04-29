Day 430 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Sevastopol Burns

Day 430 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

A drone strike set fire to the Sevastopol oil storage facility

Zelensky asked for more weapons from allies after the Russian strikes that killed 26 people

Prigozhin: 'Wagner' will soon cease to exist

128 world celebrities called on Putin to release Navalny



A huge fire broke out in Sevastopol. A Ukrainian drone is believed to have hit a Russian oil depot. At least one large tank caught fire. Thick smoke was rising more than a kilometer high this morning. The occupying Russian authorities said there were no casualties. There was no danger to the population.

Drone attacks are reported on an oil reserve in occupied #Sevastopol. pic.twitter.com/7zkdIzy0T9 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 29, 2023

In the first hours after the blast, Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack. The fire department said it will not be easy to put out the fire because the amount of fuel on fire is significant.

The Oil Terminal in the Port of Sevastopol is Burning… pic.twitter.com/3zfgg4LjiU — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 29, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on allies for more military aid to his country after successive massive Russian airstrikes that killed a total of 26 people, including 5 children.

"Only absolute evil could commit such terror against Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelensky said, stressing that there is unity in Europe to punish those responsible.

23 people, including 4 children, were killed in the attack in the town of Uman in the Cherkasy region south of Kyiv, two deaths were reported in Dnipropetrovsk region - a 31-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter, and a victim of shelling at a hospital in Kherson .

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the target of the missile attacks were Ukrainian troops who were supposed to be sent to the front.

The success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive depends on the speed and volume of arms deliveries, he said. Volodymyr Zelensky again indicated the return of Crimea as one of the goals of the counteroffensive.

According to military experts quoted by the UNIAN news agency, this goal can be achieved as early as autumn if the necessary forces and means are available.

Earlier, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that preparations for the counteroffensive were almost complete.

Moscow, in turn, made accusations that there were 9 civilian victims in the Ukrainian shelling in Donetsk.

Russian sources also reported a large fire in Sevastopol of about 1,000 square meters caused by a drone strike on a fuel tank. Local authorities are urging citizens to remain calm.

According to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces have made some gains in Bakhmut, where fighting has been ongoing for months.

The Ukrainian General Staff reports that their troops repelled 48 attacks during the day and continue to hold the defense of Bakhmut and Marinka.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree allowing residents of the annexed regions to acquire Russian citizenship by July 1, 2024. Moscow currently controls parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the West's attempts to isolate his country have failed.

The presidents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Petr Pavel and Zuzana Caputova, who visited Kyiv together yesterday, supported Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO.

"The question for us is not if, but when," the recently elected head of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, wrote on Facebook after his meeting with Zelensky. According to him, there is no doubt that Russia is deliberately attacking civilian objects in Ukraine.

Russia's Wagner private army, which is playing a leading role in Russia's offensive in the region of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, may soon cease to exist, its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video released by a Russian military blogger, Reuters reported.

So far, it is not clear when Prigozhin made his statement and how serious he was. Earlier this week, he retracted his comments about the front, which he later said were a joke.

Prigozhin has repeatedly complained about the way Russia is conducting the war in Ukraine. He often says that regular Russian forces are not giving his men the ammunition they need, and sometimes accuses the military leadership of treason.

"Now, in regard to the general need for shells at the front, which we want. Today we reach the point where Wagner is finished. Wagner will soon cease to exist. We will become history, there is nothing to worry about, such things happen," Prigozhin told Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov.

Pegov published the video on his Telegram channel. Wagner did not respond to a request for comment on the information.

Prigozhin, known for his belligerent style and wry sense of humor, announced Thursday that he was joking when he said his forces would stop shelling Bakhmut to allow the Ukrainians to show the city to US journalists.

He said this week that his forces were suffering heavy losses because of the absence of support from Moscow.

Last week, Putin's Chef expressed concern about a counteroffensive by well-armed Ukrainian units in Bakhmut.

The court in Strasbourg ordered Russia to pay 130 million euros in compensation to Georgia

Russia has been ordered to pay about 130 million euros in compensation to Georgia for the war in the South Caucasus nearly 15 years ago, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg announced.

The order follows a 2021 court ruling that held Russia responsible for "inhumane" acts against Georgian citizens since hostilities ended in August 2008.

As a result of Russian aggression, Georgia lost control over Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Russia has allowed robbery, looting, abuse and torture by the South Ossetian forces in these territories. Georgian civilians were captured, driven from their homes or killed.

However, it is doubtful whether Georgia will receive the money, as Russia was expelled from the Council of Europe because of the war in Ukraine and is no longer a member of the European Convention on Human Rights, DPA notes.

World-famous personalities, including writers and actors, stars of show business and sports, have signed an open letter calling on Vladimir Putin to pardon opposition leader Alexei Navalny and end his torture in prison, Reuters reported.

Nobel Prize-winning writers Svetlana Alexievich, J. M. Coetzee, Herta Müller, Orhan Pamuk, Olga Tokarczuk and Mario Vargas Llosa are among those who signed the appeal.

Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, actors Jude Law and Benedict Cumberbatch and writers Margaret Atwood, J. K. Rowling and Salman Rushdie, former soccer star Eric Cantona…

The text says that they are joined by 600 Russian doctors, 100 lawyers and the same number of regional deputies.

Navalny is serving a total of 11-and-a-half years in a penal colony on charges including fraud. According to the opposition leader, the charges against him are framed to prevent him from standing up to Putin, an idea that the Kremlin rejects.

Russian authorities say Navalny and his supporters are extremists with ties to the US intelligence agency CIA who are intent on trying to destabilize Russia.

They outlawed his movement, and Navalny himself faces new charges that could add years to his sentence.

Navalny's supporters have grown increasingly concerned about his health in recent weeks and fear he could die in prison. According to their claims, he suffered from severe stomach pains and weight loss.

The signatories of the letter join Russian doctors who have called for immediate medical attention for the opposition leader, and Russian lawyers and regional lawmakers who have called for an end to what they call "torture" against Navalny.

