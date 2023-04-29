COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 178 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 178, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

During the day, 2,345 tests were performed, of which 7.6 percent were positive. There are 2,900 active cases, and 78 people have been reported as cured.

One person has died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths so far is 38,327.

375 people were hospitalized. There are 43 in intensive care units. There are 47 newly admitted to hospitals.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal