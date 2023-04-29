Bulgaria and 4 EU Countries have agreed with the EC on the Ukrainian Agricultural Size

The Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, announced that an agreement had been reached with Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia on the import of certain Ukrainian foods, which the five member countries had vetoed.

"We agreed with Ukraine and with these countries how to approach this situation," European Commissioner Dombrovskis said on Twitter and more:

"The European Commission will propose extraordinary precautionary measures for the four most sensitive products - wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seed. We will study the issue with several other plants as well."

Dombrovskis again stated that there will be financial support for these countries in the amount of 100 million euros. At this stage, however, the Commission refuses to announce how these funds will be distributed among the five countries.

"In response, they will lift the ban imposed by them on the import of certain Ukrainian goods. This is how we achieve a solution that satisfies both the farmers in these countries and Ukraine," stressed Dombrovskis.

This happens after yesterday at noon the permanent representatives of the EU member states reached an agreement to extend duty-free imports from Ukraine for another year. The current regulation expires on June 5th.

Yesterday, the Committee on Foreign Trade of the European Parliament also gave the green light to the extension of duty-free imports from Ukraine.

????WE HAVE A DEAL????@EU_Commission has reached an agreement in principle with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania & Slovakia regarding #Ukraine agri-food products.



We have acted to address concerns of both farmers in neighbouring EU countries and Ukraine ???????????????? - with @jwojc

????1/3 pic.twitter.com/qNP93X1Fpd — Valdis Dombrovskis (@VDombrovskis) April 28, 2023

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, welcomed the agreement in principle reached and pointed out that a deal "preserves both Ukraine's export capacity so that the country can continue to feed the world and the livelihood of our farmers" in the EU.

I welcome the agreement in principle found on the transit of 4 types of Ukrainian grain and seeds.



A deal that preserves both Ukraine’s exports capacity so it continues feeding the world, and our farmers’ livelihoods.



Thank you @VDombrovskis and @jwojc for your efforts. https://t.co/9TqtuG1gla — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskiy called in a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, to remove restrictions on Ukrainian food products from the five EU member states.

"The artificial and illegal restriction of trade with the European Union is hitting Ukraine, which is resisting Russian aggression, both economically and politically," Zelensky said, adding: "I am convinced that in the conditions of war with Russia, Ukraine, as a candidate country, and the European Union must always adhere to the provisions of the Association Agreement and the rules and regulations of the EU Single Market".

