Bulgaria: Kiril Petkov and WCC-DB not comment on any Cabinet Names until Tuesday

"Until next Tuesday, any names you hear are just rumors". Thus, the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov commented on the sidelines of the parliament about the names of ministers in the future cabinet that appeared in the public space.

"We are currently in the process of making the political decisions. With all the organs of our party, in our coalition, this process will not end until next Tuesday. Until then, we will not deal with any rumors, with any names, and we will not comply with other schedules," explained Petkov.

Yesterday, names appeared in the media for the draft cabinet of WCC-DB. According to publications, the names are: Acad. Nikolay Denkov, Deputy Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev, Minister of Internal Affairs Gen. Atanas Atanasov.

Daniel Laurer of the WCC-DB said today that names have not been discussed and he will not comment on officials. GERB leader Boyko Borissov called for an expert government and for politicians to step back. He also said that if Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev are the candidate ministers, GERB will also broadcast its iconic figures.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television