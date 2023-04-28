The Visits of Foreigners are growing more than the Trips of Bulgarians Abroad

The trips of Bulgarian citizens abroad in March were 570.1 thousand, or 5.9% more than those registered in March 2022.

The most trips were made to Turkey - 162.9 thousand, Greece - 97.7 thousand, Romania - 57.0 thousand, Serbia - 45.2 thousand, the Republic of North Macedonia - 31.2 thousand, Germany - 29.3 thousand, Austria - 21.3 thousand. , France - 16.8 thousand, the United Kingdom - 14.6 thousand, Italy - 14.3 thousand.

The largest relative share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian citizens abroad in March 2023 was made up of trips with other purposes (visiting, studying, attending cultural and sports events) - 48.9%, followed by those for the purpose of rest and excursion - 29.6 %, and for official purposes - 21.5%.

Visits by foreign citizens during the month were 705.6 thousand, or 12.4% more compared to a year earlier. An increase was registered in all monitored targets. Transit crossings through the country are 33.3% (234.9 thousand) of all visits by foreign citizens to Bulgaria. Of the total number of foreign citizens who visited Bulgaria in March 2023, the share of citizens from the European Union was 47.2% and reached 333.1 thousand, with the largest number of visits by citizens from Romania - 38.5%, and Greece - 30.2%.

The visits of citizens from the "Other European countries" group are 304.3 thousand, or 43.1% of all visits to Bulgaria. The largest number of visits were registered from Turkey - 140.4 thousand. The most visits to Bulgaria in March 2023 were made by citizens of: Turkey - 140.4 thousand, Romania - 128.2 thousand, Greece - 100.6 thousand, Ukraine - 57.2 thousand, Serbia - 43.0 thousand, Republic of North Macedonia - 30.2 thousand, Germany - 25.6 thousand, United Kingdom - 25.1 thousand, Israel - 15.9 thousand, Italy - 13.9 thousand, or 46.1% of visits in this group. The most visits to Bulgaria in March 2023 were made by the citizens of: Turkey - 140.4 thousand, Romania - 128.2 thousand, Greece - 100.6 thousand, Ukraine - 57.2 thousand, Serbia - 43.0 thousand, Republic of North Macedonia - 30.2 thousand, Germany - 25.6 thousand, United Kingdom - 25.1 thousand, Israel - 15.9 thousand, Italy - 13.9 thousand.

In March 2023, the share of visits with other purposes prevails - 50.1%, followed by visits for the purpose of rest and excursion - 36.3%, and with a business purpose - 13.6%.

