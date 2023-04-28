A 14-Year-Old Bulgarian was detained for the Brutal Murder of a Macedonian near Sunny Beach

A 14-year-old boy was detained for a brutal murder near Sunny Beach. The victim is a citizen of North Macedonia, killed by blows with a sharpened stake.

Yesterday, the police received a report that a man's body with visible injuries in the head area was found in a wooded area near the resort.

Burgas forensic experts and the employees of the RU-Nesebar have established that the body is that of a 49-year-old Macedonian citizen who entered Bulgaria on January 24 through the Gueshevo border crossing.

After conducting numerous operative-search activities and procedural-investigative actions, including interrogations, seizure of video recordings from security cameras in a wide perimeter, it was established that the perpetrator of the murder was a 14-year-old boy from Nessebar. He is being held on a warrant for up to 24 hours.

The same person carried out the act by striking with a sharpened stake. The reasons for the murder are under investigation.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television