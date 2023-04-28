A 14-Year-Old Bulgarian was detained for the Brutal Murder of a Macedonian near Sunny Beach
A 14-year-old boy was detained for a brutal murder near Sunny Beach. The victim is a citizen of North Macedonia, killed by blows with a sharpened stake.
Yesterday, the police received a report that a man's body with visible injuries in the head area was found in a wooded area near the resort.
Burgas forensic experts and the employees of the RU-Nesebar have established that the body is that of a 49-year-old Macedonian citizen who entered Bulgaria on January 24 through the Gueshevo border crossing.
After conducting numerous operative-search activities and procedural-investigative actions, including interrogations, seizure of video recordings from security cameras in a wide perimeter, it was established that the perpetrator of the murder was a 14-year-old boy from Nessebar. He is being held on a warrant for up to 24 hours.
The same person carried out the act by striking with a sharpened stake. The reasons for the murder are under investigation.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Bulgarian National Television
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: A 103-Year-Old Woman was Beaten for 150 Leva in a Village near Sandanski
- » Bulgaria: A Student was found Dead in front of his Home in Panagyurishte
- » Bulgaria: A Drunk Driver fell into a Ditch in an attempt to Escape a Police Check
- » Bulgaria: Migrants Transported in an Ambulance on “Trakia” Highway were Detained
- » Bulgaria: 20 Illegal Migrants were caught in Sofia
- » Bulgarian Banker Tzvetan Vassilev has been declared Internationally Wanted again