The Chief Prosecutors of Bulgaria and Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Cooperation

A memorandum of understanding and cooperation between the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria and the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine was signed in Kyiv by the chief prosecutors of both countries, Ivan Geshev and Andriy Kostin. This was announced by the press center of the prosecutor's office.

The parties agreed to actively cooperate in the investigation of crimes related to Russian aggression in Ukraine, in particular crimes against humanity, war crimes, crimes of aggression and genocide. Emphasis in the talks between the chief prosecutors of Bulgaria and Ukraine was placed on the need to build lasting mechanisms for partnership between the institutions.

Ivan Geshev and Andriy Kostin also discussed the creation of joint teams for the investigation of war crimes. The Prosecutor General of Ukraine stated that since the beginning of the war, over 80,000 cases of war crimes, aggression and genocide against the Ukrainian people have been registered, with over 10,000 against civilians, women and children. Charges were brought against 152 people and 32 were convicted.

Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev introduced his colleague to the active role of the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office in countering the Russian military and intelligence services in Bulgaria and the Balkans. According to him, the explosive environment in the region makes the countries even more vulnerable and susceptible to malicious Russian influence.

Ivan Geshev assured his Ukrainian colleague that the Bulgarian prosecutor's office will be a strong and worthy partner so that the two countries can together successfully oppose war crimes, aggression and genocide.

"I believe that together we can successfully face any challenges and obstacles. I also believe that we are starting a long-term cooperation and interaction in the interest of all Bulgarians and our Ukrainian friends. The lessons of history are so that we don't repeat its darkest times", declared Ivan Geshev.

Prosecutor Andriy Kostin expressed his deep gratitude to the Bulgarian prosecutor's office and especially to the chief prosecutor for the rescue and protection of the families of the Ukrainian prosecutors, who in the first days of the war were escorted from Ukraine and sheltered in Bulgaria. He also thanked for Bulgaria's support for the UN resolutions condemning Russian aggression. "For me, the signed agreement is not just a guarantee of good cooperation, but a proof of true friendship. In our difficult situation, we really need friends and they know each other precisely when they come in the most difficult moments", said Andriy Kostin.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Radio