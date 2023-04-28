Bulgaria: Borissov deems Cabinet with Participation of Petkov, Vassilev and Atanasov as Unacceptable for GERB

A cabinet proposed by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria", with the participation of Kiril Petkov, Asen Vassilev and Atanas Atanasov, is unacceptable for GERB. This was announced by the leader of the party, Boyko Borissov.

According to him, the leaked information about their participation in a second-term government is an attempt to test the public reaction.

"Most likely, this is an internally controlled release of names, to check us. This thing has not been presented here. The correct decision is, because I think that my colleagues from WCC and DB also see that there is no prime minister better prepared than me, but I pulled back to give a chance to have a government. In my opinion, both Kiril and Asen should step back, we should really make a programmatic, expert, program-based, responsibility-based cabinet and let it rule for four years."

In order for GERB to support their cabinet, persons related to our party must participate in it, Borissov pointed out.

"Naturally, we will want to have people from GERB. Well, if they don't want to make this compromise, we will continue to work on the program, we will continue to work on the budget and we will do something good for the country, at least remove the possibility of the caretaker government to make a budget without a parliament."

Borissov declared himself against the idea of Asen Vassilev to return the budget to the caretaker government in order to change the deficit and resubmit it to the National Assembly. "This is vile and irresponsible", the GERB leader pointed out.

"Responsibility, including the parties that are not in negotiations, but which in the previous parliaments generously distributed money, reduced taxes. We must now take responsibility right here, in the parliament. And not to return the budget to the Ministry of Finance and ask they should present it to us with a 3 percent deficit. This is an attempt by Mr. Asen Vassilev to hide from the failure of his financial policy."

Daniel Laurer on the circulated cabinet composition: I do not comment on rumors

On the occasion of the names circulated unofficially in the media for candidate ministers in the WCC-DB cabinet, Daniel Laurer from "We Continue the Change" stated that he does not comment on rumors.

He specified that the work on the management program and composition of the cabinet continues.

Galab Donev on Budget 2023: We share the general conviction of a deficit of up to 3%

"The caretaker government shares the general belief of a budget deficit of up to 3%. How to reduce the deficit from 6.4% to 3% is the task of the people's representatives". This was stated by Caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev at the beginning of the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, at which the government will consider the draft Budget 2023 prepared by him.

Donev warned that turning the budget procedure into a time-consuming exercise is a move that will lose both citizens and businesses.

"Today, there is no more important issue than that of the state budget. We share the general conviction of a deficit below 3%. How to reduce it from 6.4% to 3% is the task of the deputies. This is not about transferring responsibility. After our ideas for revenue measures were not adopted, it is responsible and reasonable to present to the National Assembly a budget developed under the current legislation. Turning the procedure into a time-consuming exercise is a move that will lose both citizens and businesses. From now on, the actions regarding the financial plan of the state for 2023 will speak about the true intentions of the parties," said the acting Prime Minister.

Today is the deadline for the interim government to submit budget laws to the National Assembly. This is expected to happen as soon as they are approved by the Council of Ministers.

Yesterday, the National Council for Trilateral Cooperation failed to reach an agreement on the proposed texts.

