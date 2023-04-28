Due to the Holidays in Bulgaria: No Heavy Trucks on Trakia Highway Today and Tomorrow

Tomorrow and Saturday, in order to facilitate traffic during peak hours, the movement of vehicles over 12 tons will be restricted between the 5th and 23rd kilometers of the Trakia highway in the direction of Burgas, reported the Road Infrastructure Agency.

Today from 12:00 p.m. to 20:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 08:00 a.m. to 14:00 p.m. the movement of heavy goods vehicles is restricted in the section.

At the moment, traffic on the bridge facility at the 20th km in the direction of Burgas is carried out only in the overtaking lane.

The facility is in need of emergency repairs and traffic is restricted in the active and emergency lanes for preparatory work to be carried out for upcoming repairs to the road plate of the agricultural underpass at km 20+500 of the highway.

A bypass route is provided for heavy goods traffic on the I-8 Sofia - Plovdiv road. Motor vehicles over 12 tons will stop at the 5th km in the direction of Burgas on the "Trakia" AM on the road connection with the first-class road and will return to the highway through the "Vakarel" road junction - at the 23rd km of the "Trakia" AM ".

It is necessary for drivers to drive with caution, to strictly observe the posted traffic signals.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg