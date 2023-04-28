38 Chinese Aircraft and 6 Ships approached Taiwan in One Day
Taiwan's armed forces recorded 38 Chinese military aircraft and six ships approaching the island in one day, Taiwan's defense ministry said, citing local and foreign media.
"From 06:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27 to 06:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 38 aircraft and 6 ships of the People's Liberation Army of China were observed around Taiwan," the ministry wrote in Twitter.
It is noted that 19 aircraft entered the air defense identification zone of the island in the southwest, southeast and northeast or crossed the so-called "middle line" of the Taiwan Strait. These include fighter jets, drones, anti-submarine warfare aircraft and transport aircraft.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 2023 Türkiye: Most Important Elections on the 100th anniversary of Establishment of the Republic
- » The Chief Prosecutors of Bulgaria and Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Cooperation
- » Von der Leyen's comments about Israel have sparked anger among Palestinians
- » Day 429 of the Invasion of Ukraine: At Least 16 Dead after Russian strikes all over Ukraine
- » Sudan: 72-Hour Ceasefire was agreed between the two Factions
- » Austria will continue to Block Bulgaria and Romania for Schengen until it sees a Drop in Asylum Seekers