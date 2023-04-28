38 Chinese Aircraft and 6 Ships approached Taiwan in One Day

Taiwan's armed forces recorded 38 Chinese military aircraft and six ships approaching the island in one day, Taiwan's defense ministry said, citing local and foreign media.

"From 06:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27 to 06:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 38 aircraft and 6 ships of the People's Liberation Army of China were observed around Taiwan," the ministry wrote in Twitter.

It is noted that 19 aircraft entered the air defense identification zone of the island in the southwest, southeast and northeast or crossed the so-called "middle line" of the Taiwan Strait. These include fighter jets, drones, anti-submarine warfare aircraft and transport aircraft.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES