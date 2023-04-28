Sudan: 72-Hour Ceasefire was agreed between the two Factions
Warring parties in Sudan - the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to a new 72-hour ceasefire. However, the BBC reported that fighting in the capital Khartoum and Darfur province continued.
The army claims to control most of the country. Hundreds have also been reported killed in the fighting.
The White House urged all American citizens in Sudan to leave the country as soon as possible. After all, the administration from Washington has been criticized for not conducting a timely evacuation of American citizens in the African country.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 2023 Türkiye: Most Important Elections on the 100th anniversary of Establishment of the Republic
- » The Chief Prosecutors of Bulgaria and Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Cooperation
- » Von der Leyen's comments about Israel have sparked anger among Palestinians
- » Day 429 of the Invasion of Ukraine: At Least 16 Dead after Russian strikes all over Ukraine
- » 38 Chinese Aircraft and 6 Ships approached Taiwan in One Day
- » Austria will continue to Block Bulgaria and Romania for Schengen until it sees a Drop in Asylum Seekers