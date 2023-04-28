Sudan: 72-Hour Ceasefire was agreed between the two Factions

World | April 28, 2023, Friday // 09:36
Warring parties in Sudan - the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to a new 72-hour ceasefire. However, the BBC reported that fighting in the capital Khartoum and Darfur province continued.

The army claims to control most of the country. Hundreds have also been reported killed in the fighting.

The White House urged all American citizens in Sudan to leave the country as soon as possible. After all, the administration from Washington has been criticized for not conducting a timely evacuation of American citizens in the African country.

