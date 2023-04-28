Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with some Clouds in the Afternoon

The weather in Bulgaria will be sunny, with more clouds in the afternoon, but with a small chance of rain. The wind will be weak, in Eastern Bulgaria and along the Black Sea - moderate from the north. Today the maximum temperatures will be between 13°C and 18°C.

In the mountains, the cloud cover will be variable, often significant, but there will be almost no precipitation there either. There will be more sunny hours over the massifs of Western Bulgaria. The maximum temperatures will rise and in the resorts will be between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius. A moderate northerly wind will blow.

In many areas of the continent, there will be rain, on the Scandinavian peninsula - still snow. The warming in Portugal and Spain will continue and will also cover the Apennines and the Balkans, where it will remain cool for the season.

The increase in temperatures in Bulgaria will continue in the coming days, but the weather will remain too changeable. During the weekend, there will be rain and thunderstorms mainly in Western Bulgaria, and at the beginning of the new week in more places in the country.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology