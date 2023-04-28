COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 119 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | April 28, 2023, Friday // 09:28
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 119 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are 119, 5.6% of the 2,120 tests performed are positive, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal for the past 24 hours.

One person died.

There are 383 patients in hospitals with coronavirus, of which 40 are in intensive care units.

442 people were counted as cured.

There are 2,801 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 83 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria