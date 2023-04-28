COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 119 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are 119, 5.6% of the 2,120 tests performed are positive, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal for the past 24 hours.

One person died.

There are 383 patients in hospitals with coronavirus, of which 40 are in intensive care units.

442 people were counted as cured.

There are 2,801 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 83 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal