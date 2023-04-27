The Credits of Bulgarians are 34 Billion Leva - Mortgages continue to Grow

At the end of March 2023, the deposits of the non-governmental sector in Bulgaria were close to BGN 119 billion (67.3 percent of GDP), and their annual increase was 13.1 percent, reports the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB).

As of February, the growth of this type of savings was 14.3 percent on an annual basis.

The deposits of non-financial enterprises are nearly BGN 41.3 billion (23.4 percent of GDP). Compared to March 2022, they increased by 21.6 percent.

On an annual basis, the deposits of financial enterprises grew by 5.1 percent and at the end of the month were over BGN 4.4 billion (2.5 percent of GDP).

According to the data of the central bank, at the end of the first quarter, household deposits were close to BGN 73.2 billion (41.4 percent of GDP), increasing by 9.4 percent on an annual basis.

At the end of March 2023, loans to the non-governmental sector were over BGN 82.1 billion (46.5 percent of GDP), compared to BGN 81.2 billion a month earlier. On an annual basis, these loans increased by 11.9 percent.

On an annual basis, loans to non-financial enterprises grew by 7.9 percent and at the end of March reached BGN 41.643 billion (23.6 percent of GDP).

Loans to households amounted to BGN 34.1 billion (19.3 percent of GDP) at the end of March 2023. Compared to the same month of 2022, they increased by 14.6 percent. At the end of March, housing loans were slightly over BGN 17 billion and grew by 17.8 percent on an annual basis. Consumer loans amounted to BGN 15.4 billion and increased by 12.1 percent compared to March 2022.

Loans for employers and self-employed persons increased in one year by 10.3 percent and at the end of March were almost BGN 432 million.

Loans granted to financial enterprises are close to BGN 6.4 billion (3.6 percent of GDP). Compared to March 2022, they increased by 26.8 percent.

